Battlefield 2042 has been received 'very, very well' by the community, says EA boss

Battlefield 2042 looks to be in good stead following its open beta, as EA CEO Andrew Wilson claims feedback has been "overwhelmingly positive" as a result.

As reported by GamesRadar, Wilson made the claim during an earnings call with EA investors, and while the overall statement was suitably vague, it indicates that the general reaction to Battlefield 2042 following the beta has been what the company was looking for.

"On balance," Wilson said, "the feedback from the beta was overwhelmingly positive. I think there was some conversation around some elements of the beta, which is not unnatural in beta. And we've been able to take that feedback around those constructive elements and really implement that in the game."

During the call, Wilson stressed that the open beta was running an older build of Battlefield 2042, and as such may not be fully representative of what our experiences will be like in the final game.

Wilson concluded by saying Battlefield 2042 is "something that the community is receiving very, very well and is really, really excited about." That's a stark contrast to the reception Battlefield 5 received pre-release, and that game's lackluster reception and sales is almost certainly playing into the excitement for 2042's 'back to series roots' feel.

Analysis: Is this finally Battlefield's year?

Battlefield 2042 is undoubtedly launching during a stacked period for gaming. While the end of the year is packed with games vying for players' attention, Battlefield 2042 also bears the unenviable task of having to compete with Call of Duty Vanguard, which launched on November 5.

However, Battlefield 2042 is arguably in a better position than any game in the series' past when it comes to squaring up to Activision's FPS juggernaut. For one, it's launching on November 19, just before Black Friday kicks into full gear. As such, early discounts or bundles will likely be made available for Battlefield 2042.

Secondly, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on PC and Xbox Series X/S are getting a generous 10-hour trial for Battlefield 2042 a week ahead of release from November 12. That's the full game, too, including the promising Battlefield Portal mode.

The trial is something EA typically offers for its newest games on the EA Play service, and has been available for FIFA 22, Need for Speed Heat and more. What's great about the Battlefield 2042 trial is that progress will carry over into your purchased copy, making it a great headstart for players planning on investing some serious time into the multiplayer shooter.

More importantly, reception for Battlefield 2042 is very much in EA's favor. The game has so far refreshingly lacked the controversy surrounding previous EA shooters like Battlefield 5 and Star Wars Battlefront 2. What's more, players seem to be genuinely excited for the game, something we hope EA isn't taking for granted.