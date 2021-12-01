AWS wants to make it easier to get to grips with machine learning

Getting to grips with Machine Learning (ML) technology could soon be much easier thanks to a new service from Amazon Web Services.

The company has launched Amazon SageMaker Studio Lab, a free, no-configuration version of its SageMaker program that lets users build and deploy ML models, in an attempt to break down barriers to the technology.

AWS is also launching a new $10m AWS AI & ML Scholarship Program specifically aimed at those interested in ML, as well as looking to improve diversity and accessibility across the technology space.

Transformational

Unveiling both launches at the company's AWS re:Invent 2021 event in Las Vegas, Vice President of Amazon Machine Learning at AWS Swami Sivasubramanian highlighted how the news could help train the next generation of ML developers.

“Machine learning will be one of the most transformational technologies of this generation," he noted.

"If we are going to unlock the full potential of this technology to tackle some of the world’s most challenging problems, we need the best minds entering the field from all backgrounds and walks of life."

Amazon SageMaker Studio Lab is designed to let users at all skill levels the chance to learn and experiment with machine learning, with prospective users only needing an email to sign up.

Users get a minimum of 15GB of persistent storage per project, and Studio Lab has auto-save capabilities, so progress will be automatically so users can pick up where they left off on their next session, with the platform also integrating with Github, enabling customers to open, view, edit, and run any notebook.

The AWS AI & ML Scholarship Program will be run in co-operation with Intel and Udacity, offering students the chance to experience 1:1 mentoring with experts from these companies. Up to 2,000 students will be selected for scholarships to the AI Programming with Python Udacity Nanodegree program, with the best-performing five hundred earning a second Udacity Nanodegree program scholarship on deep learning and machine learning engineering.

"We want to inspire and excite a diverse future workforce through this new scholarship program and break down the cost barriers that prevent many from getting started with machine learning.”