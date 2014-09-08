Spotify will start serving free users with video takeover ads

Spotify still has plenty of people enjoying its music streaming for free (some 30 million, in fact), but that number may dwindle with the service's latest scheme.

For the first time, Spotify is going to serve up video ads on both its desktop and mobile services, which will be played to non-paying users.

Not only will Spotify offer brands the chance to use 15 or 30-second video takeover ads on the desktop, but there'll also be the option for 'Sponsored Sessions', which let mobile users view a brief video clip in exchange for 30 minutes of ad-free listening.

Don't kill my vibe

Coca-Cola, McDonald's and Ford are already signed up to use Spotify for Brands, with video ads set to start popping up later in the year, according to Ad Age.

We just hope that Spotify's ads work a little more elegantly than Pandora's, which are a bit of a vibe killer.