Assassin's Creed games hit all-time low prices in big Prime Day deals

There are a ton of Assassin’s Creed Prime Day deals this year, and now they are live, here are some of the highlights you are going to want to consider.
The Assassin’s Creed franchise has been going since 2007, with 12 main games in the series and a whole host of spin-offs littering the back catalog. That’s why it’s entirely understandable if you’ve missed a couple of entries into the franchise. However, these Prime Day deals are here to help you fill out your collection.
There are a lot of discounts on Ubisoft’s tentpole franchise that you are going to want to consider. Some of them have even hit all-time lows on Amazon across multiple platforms, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla. So, if you are looking to soak up some Assassin’s Creed goodness, now is a good time to do it.
Today's best Assassin's Creed Prime Day deals
Today's best Assassin's Creed Prime Day deals (US)
Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection (Nintendo Switch):
$39.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $20 - The Ezio Collection on Switch has fallen to its lowest-ever price, just $19.99. It's a fantastic bundle, collecting Assassin's Creed 2, Brotherhood, and Revelations in one package. They're some of the series' best games that came out at the franchise's peak.
Assassin's Creed Chronicles (PS4):
$29.99 $20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 33% - This isn't an amazing price for Assassin's Creed Chronicles, especially as it's nowhere near the best game in the series. We've seen the game drop much lower than this in price but if you want a PS4 game for $20 then it's worth considering.
Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection (Nintendo Switch):
$39.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $20 - Two Switch games plus DLC for under $20? Yes, please. While Rogue isn't exactly a memorable game in the series, Black Flag is one of the best Assassin's Creed games to date and is worth the price tag alone. Grab this collection while you can.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4):
$59.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $40 -This may not be the cheapest we've seen Valhalla but, considering that it takes around 90 hours to beat the main story and extras, it's a lot of game time for your buck. Thankfully, it's also a great game, too, and will unleash your true inner Viking.
Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Xbox One):
$59.99 $19.93 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This may not be the lowest price we've seen for the Xbox One version of Assassin's Creed Odyssey on Amazon but, for under $20, you'll get an enormous return on your investment, as the game - which is a great modern entry - can easily take over 100 hours to complete. Why not take a virtual holiday to ancient Greece for less than a takeaway?
Today's best Assassin's Creed Prime Day deals (UK)
Assassins Creed Valhalla (PS5):
£57.99 £14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £43 – This is the lowest price we've ever seen Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS5 by a whole £5. Considering that it takes around 90 hours to beat the main story and extras, that's a lot of game time for your buck. Thankfully, it's also a great game, too, and will unleash your true inner Viking.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4):
£57.99 £14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £43 – This is the lowest price we've ever seen Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS5 by a whole £5. Considering that it takes around 90 hours to beat the main story and extras, that's a lot of game time for your buck. Thankfully, it's also a great game, too, and will unleash your true inner Viking.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Xbox One/Series X):
£57.99 £14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £43 – This is the lowest price we've ever seen Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS5 by a whole £5. Considering that it takes around 90 hours to beat the main story and extras, that's a lot of game time for your buck. Thankfully, it's also a great game, too, and will unleash your true inner Viking.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ragnarök Edition (PS5):
£57.99 £30.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £27 – This matches the lowest price we've ever seen for Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ragnarök Edition, so if you want to get it, this is a great time. This edition comes with the base Valhalla game and includes the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok (PS4):
£34.99 £22.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £12 – On PS4, this is the lowest we've seen the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC at Amazon. Dawn of Ragnarok takes Ragnarok's protagonist, Eivor, up against Norse gods, as they help Odin face off against ice foes from Jotunheim.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok (Xbox One/Series X):
£34.99 £24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £10 – On Xbox One/Series X, this is equal to the lowest we've seen the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC at Amazon. Dawn of Ragnarok takes Valhalla's protagonist, Eivor, up against Norse gods, as they help Odin face off against ice foes from Jotunheim.
Assassins Creed Odyssey (PS4):
£54.99 £12.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £42 – This is the lowest price we've seen for the PS4 version of Assassin's Creed Odyssey (opens in new tab) on Amazon. For less than £13, you'll get an enormous return on your investment, as the game - which is a great modern entry - can easily take over 100 hours to complete. Why not take a virtual holiday to ancient Greece for less than a takeaway?
Assassins Creed Odyssey (PS4):
£54.99 £12.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £42 – This is the lowest price we've seen for the PS4 version of Assassin's Creed Odyssey on Amazon. For less than £13, you'll get an enormous return on your investment, as the game - which is a great modern entry - can easily take over 100 hours to complete. Why not take a virtual holiday to ancient Greece for less than a takeaway?
Assassins Creed The Ezio Collection (PS4):
£39.99 £10.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £28.05 – The Ezio Collection has fallen to its lowest-ever price, just £10.95. It's a fantastic bundle, collecting Assassin's Creed 2, Brotherhood, and Revelations in one package. They're some of the series' best games that came out at the franchise's peak.
Assassins Creed The Ezio Collection (Xbox One):
£39.99 £11.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £28 – This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this collection on Amazon for Xbox One. Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection is a fantastic bundle, collecting Assassin's Creed 2, Brotherhood, and Revelations in one package. They're some of the series' best games that came out at the franchise's peak.
Assassins Creed The Ezio Collection (Nintendo Switch):
£39.99 £29.85 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £10.14 – At £29.85, this discount matches the lowest price we've ever seen on the collection. Better yet, being able to take Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection on the move is a great selling point. Assassin's Creed 2, Brotherhood, and Revelations are some of the series' best games at the franchise's peak. Playing them on a handheld console is just the cherry on top.
The highlight is undoubtedly Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which has reached an all-time low of just £14.99 on PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in the UK and $19.99 on PS4 in the US. The game was a massive hit when it launched in 2020, and the trip through a Viking setting is well worth that price, especially considering the game can run over 100 hours.
In the UK you can also pick up the biggest Assassin's Creed DLC ever made – Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok – for a reasonable £24.99 across PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, which matches the lowest it's ever been.
Elsewhere, on the PS4, the massive ancient Greece-based Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is the lowest it's ever been on the console in the UK, matching its lowest price on Xbox consoles at a staggering £12.99, with those in the US able to pick up a solid 67% discount on Xbox One. Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection has reached it’s lowest ever price on Xbox One (and only slightly higher than the lowest ever on PS4), at a very reasonable £11.99 in the UK. That comes to an excellent £3.99 for each of the games included. In the US, you can pick up the collection of Switch for just $19.99.
More Assassin's Creed Valhalla deals
These Prime Day deals are for the UK only, but if you're based somewhere else, worry not. Below you can see the best prices for Assassin's Creed games in your region from across the internet.
More Prime Day deals
US
- Alexa devices: Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot from $12 (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: 50% off sneakers and sportswear (opens in new tab)
- Apple: Apple Watch 7 at the cheapest price yet (opens in new tab)
- Back to school: backpacks and stationery discounts (opens in new tab)
- Beauty: Laneige, Grande Cosmetics, and more up to 40% off (opens in new tab)
- Board games: up to 50% off Catan, D&D, Ticket to Ride, and more (opens in new tab)
- College essentials: bedding, decor and cleaning sale (opens in new tab)
- Cooling: portable fans from $16.99 (opens in new tab)
- Fashion: 66% off clothing, shoes and jewelry (opens in new tab)
- Groceries: up to 31% off everyday essentials (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: Sony's top-rated headphones and earbuds for 35% off (opens in new tab)
- Health: Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes for $110 off (opens in new tab)
- Home: 30% off Levoit Air Purifiers (opens in new tab)
- Kindle: up to 50% off all Amazon ereaders (opens in new tab)
- Kitchen: up to 52% off air fryers, blenders, coffee makers and more (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: Chromebooks from $99 (opens in new tab)
- Mattresses: $490 off Casper mattresses (opens in new tab)
- PC gaming: gaming laptops and desktops from $599.99 (opens in new tab)
- Phones: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra - biggest price cut yet (opens in new tab)
- PS5: register for the next PS5 restock (opens in new tab)
- Smart home: Echo Show 5 smart display for $34.99 (opens in new tab)
- Smartwatch: up to $225 off Garmin smartwatches (opens in new tab)
- Tablets: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 - save up to $120 (opens in new tab)
- TVs: Smart TVs from $89 (opens in new tab)
- Vacuums: save on Shark, Roomba and Bissell (opens in new tab)
- VR: Oculus Quest with a free $25 gift card (opens in new tab)
- Wearables: Samsung Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds up to 40% off (opens in new tab)
UK
- Amazon devices: up to 65% off Echo Dot, Fire tablets and Fire TV Stick (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: 30% off some sportswear and trainers (opens in new tab)
- Apple: save up to £150 on iPads and Apple Watches (opens in new tab)
- Back to school: backpacks and stationery from £1.50 (opens in new tab)
- Beauty: save on Rimmel, Revlon, Olay, and more top brands (opens in new tab)
- Coffee machines: starting at just £19 with up to 60% off (opens in new tab)
- Fashion: 40% off Vans, Hugo Boss, Wrangler, and other brands (opens in new tab)
- Fire TV Stick: lowest price yet on all models (opens in new tab)
- Groceries: £10 off your first three grocery shops (opens in new tab)
- Grooming & hair care: 60% off Philips, Remmington shavers & straighteners (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: Sony and Bose headphones at lowest-ever prices (opens in new tab)
- Health: 57% off Oral-B and Philips electric toothbrushes (opens in new tab)
- Kindle: 25% off Kindle ereader bundles (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: 15% off Microsoft, Huawei, Acer, and Asus laptops (opens in new tab)
- Phones: Google Pixel 6 lowest ever price, OnePlus, Motorola (opens in new tab)
- PS5: Dualsense deals, plus savings on leading games (opens in new tab)
- Security: £180 off Ring Home Security bundles (opens in new tab)
- Smart home: £144 off Ring and Echo bundles (opens in new tab)
- Smartwatch: up to 50% off Garmin watches and trackers (opens in new tab)
- Tablets: 41% off Samsung, Lenovo, and Huawei tablets (opens in new tab)
- Tools: 49% off Bosch tools and garden items (opens in new tab)
- TVs: 4K TVs starting at just £199 with half-price deals (opens in new tab)
- Vacuums: 35% off Shark cordless vacs (opens in new tab)
- Xbox: Xbox Series X in stock for £449 (opens in new tab)