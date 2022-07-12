Assassin's Creed games hit all-time low prices in big Prime Day deals

There are a ton of Assassin’s Creed Prime Day deals this year, and now they are live, here are some of the highlights you are going to want to consider.

The Assassin’s Creed franchise has been going since 2007, with 12 main games in the series and a whole host of spin-offs littering the back catalog. That’s why it’s entirely understandable if you’ve missed a couple of entries into the franchise. However, these Prime Day deals are here to help you fill out your collection.

There are a lot of discounts on Ubisoft’s tentpole franchise that you are going to want to consider. Some of them have even hit all-time lows on Amazon across multiple platforms, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla. So, if you are looking to soak up some Assassin’s Creed goodness, now is a good time to do it.

Today's best Assassin's Creed Prime Day deals

Today's best Assassin's Creed Prime Day deals (US)

(opens in new tab) Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection (Nintendo Switch): $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - The Ezio Collection on Switch has fallen to its lowest-ever price, just $19.99. It's a fantastic bundle, collecting Assassin's Creed 2, Brotherhood, and Revelations in one package. They're some of the series' best games that came out at the franchise's peak.

(opens in new tab) Assassin's Creed Chronicles (PS4): $29.99 $20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 33% - This isn't an amazing price for Assassin's Creed Chronicles, especially as it's nowhere near the best game in the series. We've seen the game drop much lower than this in price but if you want a PS4 game for $20 then it's worth considering.

(opens in new tab) Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection (Nintendo Switch): $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Two Switch games plus DLC for under $20? Yes, please. While Rogue isn't exactly a memorable game in the series, Black Flag is one of the best Assassin's Creed games to date and is worth the price tag alone. Grab this collection while you can.

(opens in new tab) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4): $59.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 -This may not be the cheapest we've seen Valhalla but, considering that it takes around 90 hours to beat the main story and extras, it's a lot of game time for your buck. Thankfully, it's also a great game, too, and will unleash your true inner Viking.

(opens in new tab) Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Xbox One): $59.99 $19.93 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This may not be the lowest price we've seen for the Xbox One version of Assassin's Creed Odyssey on Amazon but, for under $20, you'll get an enormous return on your investment, as the game - which is a great modern entry - can easily take over 100 hours to complete. Why not take a virtual holiday to ancient Greece for less than a takeaway?

Today's best Assassin's Creed Prime Day deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) Assassins Creed Valhalla (PS5): £57.99 £14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £43 – This is the lowest price we've ever seen Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS5 by a whole £5. Considering that it takes around 90 hours to beat the main story and extras, that's a lot of game time for your buck. Thankfully, it's also a great game, too, and will unleash your true inner Viking.

(opens in new tab) Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4): £57.99 £14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £43 – This is the lowest price we've ever seen Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS5 by a whole £5. Considering that it takes around 90 hours to beat the main story and extras, that's a lot of game time for your buck. Thankfully, it's also a great game, too, and will unleash your true inner Viking.

(opens in new tab) Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Xbox One/Series X): £57.99 £14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £43 – This is the lowest price we've ever seen Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS5 by a whole £5. Considering that it takes around 90 hours to beat the main story and extras, that's a lot of game time for your buck. Thankfully, it's also a great game, too, and will unleash your true inner Viking.

(opens in new tab) Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ragnarök Edition (PS5): £57.99 £30.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £27 – This matches the lowest price we've ever seen for Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ragnarök Edition, so if you want to get it, this is a great time. This edition comes with the base Valhalla game and includes the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC.

(opens in new tab) Assassin's Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok (PS4): £34.99 £22.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £12 – On PS4, this is the lowest we've seen the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC at Amazon. Dawn of Ragnarok takes Ragnarok's protagonist, Eivor, up against Norse gods, as they help Odin face off against ice foes from Jotunheim.

(opens in new tab) Assassin's Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok (Xbox One/Series X): £34.99 £24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £10 – On Xbox One/Series X, this is equal to the lowest we've seen the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC at Amazon. Dawn of Ragnarok takes Valhalla's protagonist, Eivor, up against Norse gods, as they help Odin face off against ice foes from Jotunheim.

(opens in new tab) Assassins Creed Odyssey (PS4): £54.99 £12.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £42 – This is the lowest price we've seen for the PS4 version of Assassin's Creed Odyssey (opens in new tab) on Amazon. For less than £13, you'll get an enormous return on your investment, as the game - which is a great modern entry - can easily take over 100 hours to complete. Why not take a virtual holiday to ancient Greece for less than a takeaway?

(opens in new tab) Assassins Creed Odyssey (PS4): £54.99 £12.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £42 – This is the lowest price we've seen for the PS4 version of Assassin's Creed Odyssey on Amazon. For less than £13, you'll get an enormous return on your investment, as the game - which is a great modern entry - can easily take over 100 hours to complete. Why not take a virtual holiday to ancient Greece for less than a takeaway?

(opens in new tab) Assassins Creed The Ezio Collection (PS4): £39.99 £10.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £28.05 – The Ezio Collection has fallen to its lowest-ever price, just £10.95. It's a fantastic bundle, collecting Assassin's Creed 2, Brotherhood, and Revelations in one package. They're some of the series' best games that came out at the franchise's peak.

(opens in new tab) Assassins Creed The Ezio Collection (Xbox One): £39.99 £11.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £28 – This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this collection on Amazon for Xbox One. Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection is a fantastic bundle, collecting Assassin's Creed 2, Brotherhood, and Revelations in one package. They're some of the series' best games that came out at the franchise's peak.

(opens in new tab) Assassins Creed The Ezio Collection (Nintendo Switch): £39.99 £29.85 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £10.14 – At £29.85, this discount matches the lowest price we've ever seen on the collection. Better yet, being able to take Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection on the move is a great selling point. Assassin's Creed 2, Brotherhood, and Revelations are some of the series' best games at the franchise's peak. Playing them on a handheld console is just the cherry on top.

The highlight is undoubtedly Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which has reached an all-time low of just £14.99 on PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in the UK and $19.99 on PS4 in the US. The game was a massive hit when it launched in 2020, and the trip through a Viking setting is well worth that price, especially considering the game can run over 100 hours.

In the UK you can also pick up the biggest Assassin's Creed DLC ever made – Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok – for a reasonable £24.99 across PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, which matches the lowest it's ever been.

Elsewhere, on the PS4, the massive ancient Greece-based Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is the lowest it's ever been on the console in the UK, matching its lowest price on Xbox consoles at a staggering £12.99, with those in the US able to pick up a solid 67% discount on Xbox One. Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection has reached it’s lowest ever price on Xbox One (and only slightly higher than the lowest ever on PS4), at a very reasonable £11.99 in the UK. That comes to an excellent £3.99 for each of the games included. In the US, you can pick up the collection of Switch for just $19.99.

More Assassin's Creed Valhalla deals

These Prime Day deals are for the UK only, but if you're based somewhere else, worry not. Below you can see the best prices for Assassin's Creed games in your region from across the internet.

More Prime Day deals

US

UK