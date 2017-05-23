Apple updates pitch to convince Android users to switch

Apple has unleashed a new weapon against Google to win over consumers using Android handsets.

The Cupertino firm has launched a ‘Switch from Android’ website and a series of 16-second videos on its YouTube channel that essentially works as a FAQ for Android users, explaining how it thinks that iPhones and iOS are superior.

Apple’s previous campaign targeted at Android users focused more on the ‘Move to iOS’ app – which helps transfer data from one OS to the other – rather than providing information on the iPhone itself.

The new site, while promising that “life is easier on iPhone”, not only mentions the Move to iOS app, but also has snippets of information on the camera, processor, Apple’s privacy policy, default messaging app and the company’s commitment to protect the environment.

Life can always be better

Apple tactfully doesn’t say consumers should switch to the iPhone 7 or the 7 Plus. Instead, the colorful website, with its clever little animations, shows all the models currently available to buy.

Apple is even giving Android users the chance to trade in their old phones to earn up to US$260 in credit.

Apple has seen a growth in the number of consumers switching to iPhones, as CEO Tim Cook is wont to remind everyone during the company’s earnings calls. "We saw the largest absolute number of switchers outside of Greater China that we've ever seen in the same period," MacRumors reported Apple CEO Tim Cook as saying.