Another PlayStation State of Play drops tomorrow - here’s what to expect

Audio player loading…

Sony has announced the next PlayStation State of Play will air tomorrow, March 9.

The preview show, which will be a concise 20 minutes, will include reveals and updates on upcoming PS4 and PS5 releases. Sony says it will have a “special focus on games coming from our Japan publishers”, but will also touch on games from other developers around the world.

It’s also been confirmed that tomorrow’s State of Play will be entirely software-oriented and will include no updates on PlayStation VR 2, Sony's next-generation virtual reality headset.

The show will broadcast live on Twitch and Youtbute at 2:00pm PDT / 5:00pm EDT / 10:00pm GMT

State of Play returns this Wednesday, March 9. Tune in at 2 PM PT for about 20 minutes of PS4 & PS5 first looks and updates, with a special focus on games coming from our Japan publishers. Full details: https://t.co/TUlvC2awpK pic.twitter.com/Rgp9GSX41hMarch 8, 2022 See more

Analysis: what can we expect to see?

There are plenty of games Sony might show off in tomorrow’s State of Play, but it’s more than likely Ghostwire: Tokyo will get a look-in. Not only is it being developed by Japanese studio Tango Gameworks, it's also due to release on March 25. Sony will try to drum up as much excitement around the game as possible before it hits shelves.

We’re also still waiting on further news of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2. During the game’s 25th anniversary livestream back in January, producer Yoshinori Kitase confirmed more news on the game will be announced sometime "later this year". Tomorrow’s presentation could be its time to shine.

We might have expected to see another trailer for Square Enix’s upcoming action RPG Forspoken, but that seems unlikely now the game has been delayed to an October release. We’d be surprised to see any more details of the game until later in the year.

Of course, there’s also the slate of non-Japanese games in the PlayStation pipeline to consider. God of War: Ragnarök may make an appearance to provide us a more concrete release date, or strange cat simulator Stray may pounce onto the screen.

Although still early in the year, some of the biggest PlayStation exclusives have already launched. Horizon Forbidden West was released to fantastic reviews shortly before Elden Ring cleared the scene, and Gran Turismo 7 recently received glowing reviews across the board (we gave it five stars). We’re sure Sony is going to have a few tantalizing morsels to fill their spaces, or maybe a couple of surprises.