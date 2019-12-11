Amazon's Echo Show 8 is half price at just £59.99 in spectacular Christmas deal

Hurry – the Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display is currently half price, in a fantastic Christmas deal from the online retailer.

Amazon has slashed the price from £119.99 to just £59.99 – and with Christmas coming up very soon, the newly-reduced Echo Show 8 could make a brilliant gift for that special someone. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Echo Show 8 prices in your region.)

The Echo Show 8 was also reduced to half price over Black Friday, so this is a great chance to get your hands on the discounted smart display if you missed out the first time around.

You'll have to be quick though – the earliest date that the Echo Show 8 can be delivered is December 23, so we'd recommend buying it today (Wednesday, December 11) if you intend to gift it to someone on Christmas Day.

Today's best Echo Show deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: £119.99 £59.99 at Amazon

With a 8-inch display and Alexa built-in, the Echo Show 8 is built for your kitchen or living room where you want to be able to watch video or read recipes while speaking to the voice assistant. Now View Deal

The Amazon Echo Show 8 was launched in September 2019, to complement the original 10-inch Echo Show and the smaller Echo Show 5.

At the time, Amazon claimed that its latest smart display combines the "crisp, powerful audio" of the 10-inch Echo Show, with the "camera shutter and sleek form factor" of the 5-inch Echo Show 5.

While we haven't tested the 8-inch Show just yet, we were mightily impressed with its siblings thanks to their bright and responsive touch screens, and decent audio quality.

Like an Amazon Echo smart speaker with a screen, the Echo Show is powered by voice assistant Alexa, which means you can ask it questions, use it to control your smart home gadgets, watch videos, and make video calls.

