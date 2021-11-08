Amazon's early Black Friday laptop deals are some of the best we've seen

Amazon Black Friday deals are now live, even though we've still got a few weeks to go until Black Friday itself – which is on November 26 – but judging by some of these brilliant deals, we're certainly not complaining.

Amazon has cut the prices of a range of excellent laptops, mainly from Asus, including a huge £300 off the Asus ZenBook 14, a stylish thin and light that's a great alternative to Apple's MacBook devices.

Several affordable VivoBook laptops have also had price cuts, as have some Asus ROG Strix gaming laptops as well.

There are some non-Asus laptops with price cuts as well, but they're not quite as impressive. However, we're sure to see more Black Friday laptop deals from Amazon and other retailers as the month continues.

We've picked the best laptop offers from Amazon's early Black Friday deals below.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Amazon Black Friday laptop deals

Asus ZenBook 14, Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £999.99 Amazon's best laptop deal Asus ZenBook 14, Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £999.99 £699.99 at Amazon

This stunning thin and light laptop from Asus doesn't just look great, it's powerful as well thanks to an 11th gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM, all for £300 off.



Asus ZenBook 14, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £1,149.99 Asus ZenBook 14, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £1,149.99 £849.99 at Amazon

Save £300 off this model of the ZenBook 14, which comes with a more powerful 11th generation Intel Core i7 CPU compared to the i5 model above.



Asus Vivobook with OLED screen, Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £699.99. Asus Vivobook with OLED screen, Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £699.99. £639.99 at Amazon

This affordable laptop comes with an absolutely stunning OLED screen, which makes it ideal for photographers and video editors, as well as anyone who wants a thin and light laptop for watching movies on, all for £60 off.



Asus ROG Strix G513QM, Ryzen 9, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM: £1,599.99. Asus ROG Strix G513QM, Ryzen 9, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM: £1,599.99. £1,399.99 at Amazon

Save £200 off this excellent gaming laptop with an Nvidia RTX 3060, which is a good GPU for playing games at medium to high settings. The 300Hz screen is fast and responsive, and the AMD Ryzen 9-5900HX is a powerful CPU.



Huawei MateBook D 14, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £749.99. Huawei MateBook D 14, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £749.99. £529.99 at Amazon

Here's a great Amazon Black Friday laptop deal for a laptop that's not made by Asus. Save £220 on this thin and stylish laptop with decent specs and an Apple-like design,

All of these Black Friday laptop deals from Amazon run for 10 days, which means they end on November 18.

That means that these 'Black Friday' deals actually expire well before Black Friday itself! While that may seem similar to buying mince pies so early they expire well before Christmas, these laptop deals are particularly impressive, so you may want to take advantage of them while they're live.

It also means that Amazon surely has even more laptop deals lined up for Black Friday, which is a very exciting prospect indeed.

More laptop deals

Here are some great laptop offers available in your region:

More Black Friday deals