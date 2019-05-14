Amazon UK now offers click and collect service from Next high street stores

Don't want to wait in for the postman to deliver your Amazon parcel? The online retailer is now offering a new click-and-collect option for its customers in the UK.

Amazon has partnered with high street fashion store Next to offer its customers the option of having their parcels delivered to the brick and mortar shops, ready for collection.

The new service, called Counter, will roll out to 500 Next stores, following a successful trial in Scotland earlier this year.

Brick and mortar benefits

Online shopping may have decimated the UK high street, but there's still a benefit to online retailers having a presence in the real world, giving customers the choice over how to handle their deliveries.

For Next, it brings increased footfall into its shops at a time when physical shopping spots have struggled to maintain the double-whammy hit of online competition and increasing property prices.

Amazon has proved keen to try many unique ways of bringing its wares to consumers in a useful manner. It manages thousands of parcel locker drop boxes across the UK, has a cashless store in Seattle, intermittently drives the 'Amazon Treasure Truck' around the UK with exclusive deals, and has even trialled and patented delivery by drone.