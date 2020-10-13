Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals: all the best offers available now

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals have arrived - and after a long few months of stock shortages, these consoles are going to sell out fast. Amazon has been rolling out new stock of Nintendo handhelds well ahead of Amazon Prime Day, so it looks like there's a healthy flow of units at the moment. We're here to help you find the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals.

We're seeing a joyful return for stock right now - with Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals even offering up the rare Animal Crossing edition (in the US at least). That's excellent news for anyone who's been trying to get their hands on a non-price hiked console, but there's also plenty of bundles available in the UK as well.

The best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals available now

We're rounding up all the best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in the US and UK right here, so dive straight into our pick of the best offers and biggest savings below.

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in the US

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 at Amazon

You'll find certain color variants of the Switch Lite back in stock at $199 in the Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals as well. That's fantastic news if you've been watching those price hikes over the last few months.

Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch: $299 at Amazon

The rare Animal Crossing edition of the Nintendo Switch is in stock at Amazon. That's a surprising result considering the shortage of the standard model over the last few months, let alone this special edition. Stock is holding steady right now, but we still wouldn't sleep on this for too long.

Nintendo Switch: $299 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch has been flashing in and out of stock at Amazon over the past few days. While it's currently out of stock right now, you'll be best off checking back regularly to make sure you don't miss new units hitting the shelves. We are, however, seeing more stock available at Best Buy right now.

Nintendo Switch deals on Prime Day at other US retailers

Nintendo Switch: $299 at Best Buy

While Amazon has run out of Nintendo Switch stock, you'll find availability at Best Buy right now. We'd recommend heading here, as there's plenty to go around at time of writing, but we don't know how long that will be the case.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition: $299 at Best Buy

The Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch is also in stock at Best Buy right now. If there's nothing left at Amazon this should be the next place you check.

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in the UK

Nintendo Switch bundle with three games: £320.97 £279.00 at Amazon

For just £279 you can pick up the Nintendo Switch with three games to sink your teeth into. Considering this is just a little less than the RRP for the console itself, this is a great shout. We can't vouch for Monopoly and Sports Friends, but Rayman Legends is a great 2D platformer, and a solid way to kick off your Switch collection.

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: £318.99 £313.99 at Amazon

Pick up the Nintendo Switch and everybody's favourite starter game - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - for £5 off the bundle price right now at Amazon. That's a great offer if you're looking for a game that can get everyone involved from day one.

Expired: Nintendo Switch (Neon) bundle with Ring Fit Adventure: £348.99 £314.99 at Amazon

You'll still find this Nintendo Switch and Ring Fit Adventure bundle in stock, but the price has now gone back up to £348.99. However, considering how difficult it's been to get your hands on either of these items over the past few months, it may still be worth a shot. You can, however, also pick it up for £344.98 at Argos.

Out of Stock: Nintendo Switch with Animal Crossing: New Horizons: £318.99 £289.00 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch deals on Prime Day at other UK retailers

Nintendo Switch + Super Mario 3D All Stars: £319 at Currys

You can save £9.99 on this Nintendo Switch bundle that also offers up the recently released Super Mario 3D All Stars compilation. That's one heavy dose of nostalgia at a great price right now.

Nintendo Switch Lite + Super Mario 3D All-Stars: £229 at Currys

You can also pick up the Nintendo Switch Lite with Super Mario 3D All-Stars this week, and save £19.99 on the price of buying both separately. That's a great offer for such a new release, especially one as popular as this.

Nintendo Switch + Super Smash Bros. Ultimate + £15 eShop gift card: £329 at Currys

Grab this mega-bundle for just £329 right now at Currys - with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and a £15 eShop gift card looking set to compete with this week's Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals.

Nintendo Switch + Ring Fit Adventure: £359.98 £344.98 at Argos

While Amazon's own Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals just jumped back up in price on this Ring Fit Adventure bundle, you'll find it slightly cheaper at Argos right now - with a £15 discount.

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals: will these prices drop any lower?

It's unlikely that we'll see better Nintendo Switch deals this year than these, at least from Amazon. While the retailer has been one of the most likely places to find the Nintendo Switch in stock over the last few months, it's also competing against a massive range of online marketplaces in 2020.

Because Prime Day itself was pushed back to October this year, it's competing against the biggest shopping weekend of the year - Black Friday. This leaves Amazon with a small window to make a big impact before the November sales begin, and it's unlikely that we'll see it offering better prices later in the year.

However, you may well find more Nintendo Switch offers from other retailers in November. While many retailers are looking to steal the limelight with some equally excellent offers in October, those November flash sales can create some real headlines. If we do see cheaper Nintendo Switch bundles later in the year, then, they're likely to be very quick and very competitive. Our advice is if you see something you like now, grab it while you can.