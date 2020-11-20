Amazon Black Friday laptop deals now live: huge £200 plus savings for all budgets

Amazon's Black Friday laptop deals have officially landed today - a whole week earlier than the officially recognised date of the big day itself. We're not surprised; many retailers are bringing their sales forward this year, and what's more - we're definitely not complaining because we love a good Black Friday laptop deal here at TechRadar.

We've rounded up today's Amazon's Black Friday laptop deals highlights just down below to save our readers the trouble of laboriously scanning through the reems and reems of search pages today. Simply scroll down to get into the thick of the action.

Our top pick? Probably this Asus ZenBook 14 for £799.99 (was £899.99) - an incredibly powerful ultrabook for the cash rocking a Ryzen 7 processor and a 512GB SSD. We've also got our eye on this MSI GL65 Leopard gaming laptop for £1,099.99 (was £1,299) - an expensive investment for sure, but with an Intel Core i7 and RTX 2060 graphics card, it's one incredibly powerful machine for gaming.

You can read more about these Amazon Black Friday laptop deals alongside many other highlights just below. Looking for more than just laptops? Head over to our main Black Friday deals page for the latest from Amazon, and other leading UK retailers.

Amazon Black Friday laptop deals: top pick

Asus ZenBook 14-inch laptop: £899 £799.99 at Amazon

Considering you're getting an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor, Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this £100 discount on the Asus ZenBook is an absolute steal. A great option for an inexpensive ultrabook since those specs would set you back a pretty penny on a Dell or Apple machine.

View Deal

Black Friday laptop deals at Amazon UK

Asus ZenBook Flip 14-inch touchscreen laptop: £699.99 £599.99 at Amazon

You're getting the best of both worlds with this Asus ZenBook Flip - a powerful laptop, plus a handy tablet if you so choose. Inside it's specced with an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - not mindblowing specs, but definitely enough to keep up with the competition this Black Friday.

View Deal

Asus ZenBook 14-inch laptop: £699.99 £599.99 at Amazon

With a cheeky £100 discount at Amazon, this Asus Zenbook is looking like a fantastic (and cheaper) alternative to those ultrabooks you know and love from Dell and Apple. With an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, you're getting a ton of power and storage here in a very slim chassis indeed.

View Deal

MSI GF63 Thin 15.6-Inch gaming laptop: £799.99 £679.99 at Amazon

Save £120 on a fantastic cheap (but not terrible) gaming laptop this week in the Amazon Black Friday Sale. With an Intel Core i5-10300H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 8 GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, this MSI GF65 has a great set of baseline specs for 1080p gaming.

View Deal

Acer Swift 5 14-inch laptop: £899.99 £749.99 at Amazon

The Acer Swift 5 is one of the lightest and slimmest laptops around and this £100 price cut at Amazon makes it an even better value buy today. This particular spec has a 10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, making it a really powerful little machine with plenty of fast storage space to boot.

View Deal

Asus Chromebook Flip 14-Inch touchscreen laptop: £999 £799 at Amazon

Save £200 and bag yourself what has to be one of the slickest Chromebooks money can buy today. With a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, you're getting a ton of power under the hood here. Definitely worth considering, although remember - this is a Chromebook, not a Windows machine.

View Deal

MSI GL65 Leopard 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £1,299 £999.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a gaming laptop that's a cut above the standard fare, check out this MSI GL65, which is now £300 cheaper at Amazon. With an Intel Core i7-10750H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB, 8GB RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD, this machine is all set for playing any modern title at respectably high settings.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (13.5-inch): £1,549 £1,379 at Amazon

All Microsoft Surface Laptop 3's with 10th gen Intel Core i7 processors are on sale right now in the Amazon Black Friday sale giving you a great chance to bag an ultrabook for £200 less. Displayed above is the price for the Core i7, 16GB of RAM, 256GB variant, but there are also savings to be had on the 512GB version too.

View Deal

Asus ZenBook Duo 14-inch dual-touchscreen laptop: £1,699.99 £1,399.99 at Amazon

Ok, so the Asus ZenBook Due has niche appeal, but, if you're a designer - what better machine is out there? Alongside that stunning dual-touchscreen display, this one's got an Intel i7-10510U, Nvidia MX250 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD - very tidy specs indeed.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book 3 (13.5-inch): £1,999 £1,669 at Amazon

Save £329 on an extremely powerful Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 today at Amazon in the latest Black Friday sale. With a 10th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, this upgraded version is a wildly powerful premium ultrabook that's perfect for any number of business or casual applications.

View Deal