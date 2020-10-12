Acer steals Prime Day thunder with the cheapest Core i7 laptop around

Acer Aspire 3 A315-56 - £599.97 from Laptops Direct

The Acer Aspire 3 A315-56 is a surprisingly affordable laptop, given what's on offer. It boasts a powerful Core i7 processor, which should blitz through most tasks with ease, plus 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

From Acer comes the Aspire 3 A315-56 , the cheapest Core i7 laptop we’ve seen in the UK for a long time, available at Laptops Direct.

At just under £600 with free delivery (and the ability to pay in four instalments without interest), this is a serious bargain - especially if you’re looking for an affordable Windows 10 business laptop .

It has a 15.6-inch full HD display and a full-sized keyboard (complete with a dedicated numeric keypad) that accountants and programmers will love.

Its Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor has four cores and a boost frequency of nearly 4GHz, and Iris Plus Graphics is one of the better graphics offerings from Intel and will allow you to play recent games at low resolution.

Add in 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB PCIe SSD, Gigabit Ethernet port, three USB connectors, an HDMI port and Wi-Fi 6 and you have a pretty compelling laptop for not a lot of money.

Acer claims the battery will last 8.5 hours and the machine weighs in at 1.9kg. We just wish it had more USB 3.0 ports and the ability to add more memory.

