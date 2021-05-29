The best screenshot tools for Mac

Apple already has a terrific screenshot tool (check out our guide on how to take a screenshot on Mac to find out how to use it) that's built into macOS. User-friendly and seamless, the tool allows you to take a screenshot of the entire screen, a portion of it, or an open window. You can also take a video recording of your screen using the same tool.

Third-party screenshot solutions are also available. These tools, both free and paid, typically offer extra features that might benefit you.

(Image credit: Skitch)

1. Skitch by Evernote

Skitch by Evernote isn't much different from Apple's Mac screenshot tool when it comes to taking screenshots. It offers the ability to take screenshots from a selected area, full screen, window, and more. There's also camera mode that lets. You take selfies with your Mac's camera.

Skitch's biggest strengths are on display when it comes to post-capturing. The app is packed full of unique features, including adding arrows, lines, shapes, callouts, pixelation, and highlights to the screen. You can save documents in eight different formats and share them through Apple AirDrop, Notes, and more. And if you're an Evernote user, you can save snaps on its servers for access across other platforms.

(Image credit: Monosnap)

2. Monosnap

Monosnap is another well-received snapshot tool for Mac. Like Skitch, its strengths lie with its editing tools, including annotation, video recording, drag & drop, a blur feature, and more.

The free Monosnap version is for non-commercial use only and comes with 2GB of free cloud storage. The two paid offers add third-party integrations, more storage, team management, and other extras. New users can try either premium version free for 30 days.

(Image credit: TechSmith)

3. Snagit by TechSmith

Workplaces often select Snagit as its preferred screen capture and recording tool since it works on Windows and Mac. The tool allows you to import images from scanners and cameras and provide the traditional screenshot tools. For Mac users, Snagit lets you capture text from an image and paste it into an editor.

Snagit integrates nicely with some of the biggest apps around, including Microsoft 365, Box, Slack, Dropbox, Gmail, and more.

The multi-functional tool is only available as a paid version, although you can use it as a free trial for a limited time.

(Image credit: LightShot)

4. LightShot

If you're looking for a lightweight Mac screenshot solution, LightShot is probably for you. With it, you can edit screenshots using colors, shapes, text, and more. You can also take successive screenshots quickly, a feature that's missing from other solutions.

Completely free, LightShot is available for Mac and Windows and offers one of the easiest-to-follow interfaces around.

(Image credit: Droplr)

5. Droplr

Finally, there's Droplr, a full-service screenshot tool that's available for Mac and Windows. Largely targeting business and enterprise customers, the high-resolution snipping tool offers cloud storage, security, and, yes, screen recording for a monthly fee. Integrations include those for eBay, Mailchimp, Intercom, Slack, and more.

There are various screenshot and video-recording tools for Mac. You can stick with the built-in solution or look at some of the alternatives. Each of the options offers the same basic features. When it comes to editing and storage, however, you'll find some differences.