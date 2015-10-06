Outlook for Mac 2016: Six new tips for better email

We've already covered three major components of the Office 2016 suite - Word, Excel and PowerPoint - so now it's time to turn our attention to Outlook for Mac. Microsoft's venerable email, contacts and calendar application hasn't had quite the overhaul the other members of the team have received (and still can't access iCloud contacts or calendars, bah!), but there are a few items worthy of note to be found. In addition to the six Outlook tips you'll find in our gallery, the entire Office 2016 for Mac suite now offers support for Retina Display, full-screen view and multitouch gestures - and you can install the entire suite without the need for an Office 365 subscription, so it's a great time to brush up on what's new in Outlook for Mac 2016.