Resident Evil Village Treasure Map solution: find the Castle Dimitrescu treasure

Looking for a solution to the Resident Evil Village Treasure Map? Then you've landed on the right page. One of the first optional secrets you come across in Resident Evil Village is the Castle Dimitrescu Treasure Map, which can easily be missed if you’re too busy trying to escape Lady Dimitrescu’s domain.

Fortunately, in this guide, we’re going to show you how to solve the Resident Evil Village Treasure Map, revealing where you can find the Castle Dimitrescu Treasure Map, how to complete the accompanying puzzles and what riches await those who find the treasure.

Read out full Resident Evil Village review

How to find the Castle Dimitrescu Treasure Map

(Image credit: Capcom)

You’ll have to make it most of the way through Castle Dimitrescu before you can find the Treasure Map - all the way to the attic. The attic is accessible through a room containing a giant portrait of Lady Dimitrescu, which unlocks after you fight one of the lady’s daughters in the Library. Getting to the attic requires solving an unavoidable puzzle where you have to shoot five bells inside of the portrait room.

Shoot the bells to unlock the door behind the portrait and you’ll find a secret passage that takes you into the attic. Up there is where you’ll find the map, on a table in the middle of the room.

The map will point you towards a treasure in the castle kitchen. It will be marked on your map, but an easy way to find it is to backtrack to the main hall and head north and then bear left to enter the kitchen area. Progress through this area and you’ll end up in another dungeon full of zombies. In the northeast corner of the room is a door that you need the Iron Insignia Key to unlock, which you will already have in your inventory. Head in there to start the puzzle.

How to solve the Castle Dimitrescu Treasure Map puzzle

(Image credit: Capcom)

Once inside this room, pick up a Pipe Bomb from the little hole on the right wall and throw it at the cracked wall that hides a fire source. Once that’s done, you can either knife or shoot the lanterns in the room to make them swing towards the fire. If you’ve lit one lantern you can then use it to light the second lantern that’s further from the source.

(Image credit: Capcom)

It’s a bit finicky but once you’ve done it, it will lower the gate and you can crack the coffin. Open it to find the Azure Eye. This is just one part of the puzzle, so don’t sell it just yet. Now you need to progress through the level until you find the Mask of Pleasure, which is in the upper levels of the castle and unmissable. The room you’re looking for contains a marble statue, where the person wearing the mask is being stabbed to death.

(Image credit: Capcom)

In the same room is a little cabinet with a draw you can open. Inside the draw is a Silver Ring. Pick it up and open your Treasures menu. From here you can select the two pieces and click ‘Combine’ to bring them together into one very valuable treasure. The Azure Ring is your reward for completing the Castle Dimitrescu Treasure Map, which you’ll now be able to sell to The Duke for lots of Lei.