MultiVersus beta: how to sign up for open and closed testing

The MultiVersus beta is here, and players everywhere are getting a chance to jump in and have some of the strangest mashup battles available in gaming.

Have you ever wanted to see Shaggy take on Arya from Game of Thrones or perhaps The Iron Giant (who I might add, was vehemently against violence) wallop Finn the Human from Adventure Time? MultiVersus brings these beautiful ideas to fruition, in a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate-like melee.

The best thing about it right now though? The game is currently running a beta, allowing players to try it out for free, while Player First Games get to test out their servers and bugs with a wider audience. It’s a win-win all around and has started to build some hype for the title as a new, evolving game in its genre.

However, getting into the beta is a little confusing as there are separate phases that are in the process of rolling out, some of which require purchases or luck to join and others that are open to everyone.

Here’s how the MultiVersus beta works and how you can get into the newest, wacky fighting game.

MultiVersus beta

MultiVersus beta: when is it?

(Image credit: Player First Games)

The MultiVersus beta is coming out in several waves, all of which require your input. However, one phase requires money or luck, and the other will be open to all.

First up is the closed beta which launches on July 19 and runs on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, but you will either have to buy your way into access or be lucky enough to get an invite. Secondly, an open beta will go live a week later on July 26 which should open the doors to just about anyone who wants to try out the platform fighting game.

It’s not clear exactly how long this beta will go on, though a reasonable guess is that it might be a week after the open beta starts. However, we will have to wait on official word to know how long this testing will run.

Multiversus beta: how to get into the closed beta

(Image credit: Player First Games)

There are several ways to get into the closed beta for MultiVersus. Some are surefire and some take a little bit of luck. However, if you really want to get in immediately, you can.

Here are all the ways you can get access to the MultiVersus closed beta:

If you were in the previous closed alpha , you will have access to this beta too. However, if you are here, it’s probably because you didn’t previously have access.

, you will have access to this beta too. However, if you are here, it’s probably because you didn’t previously have access. To guarantee your early access to the close beta, you can buy the MultiVersus Founder’s Pack , which comes with free access to all characters as well other digital goods when the game launches.

, which comes with free access to all characters as well other digital goods when the game launches. The final way to get access to the closed beta is via Twitch drops. Like Overwatch 2 before it, MultiVersus is enjoying a burst on Twitch (opens in new tab) due to viewers getting drops through watching streamers play the game. At random, players will get codes into their Twitch messages for the beta.

However, if none of these options work for you, worry not. There is a guaranteed way to play MultiVersus for free and all you need is a little patience.

Multiversus beta: how to get into the open beta

Once the open beta goes live on July 26, getting into it should be a far easier process than getting into the closed one.

What you will have to do is travel to either the PlayStation Store (opens in new tab) or Xbox Marketplace (opens in new tab) and search for ‘MultiVersus open beta’ once it is live and an app you can download should appear. On PC, you are going to want to head to the store listing on Steam (opens in new tab) to download it.

After that, you are good to go and can enjoy the bright and violent world of MultiVersus. Again, it’s not clear exactly when the beta will end but there should be ample time to see if the title if it is for you.