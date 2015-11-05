How to sign up and get started with Twitter

Twitter is a great way to find out what people are up to and for talking to your customers, or getting the message out there about your product, brand or whatever it is you need to promote.

It can be daunting for newcomers, though, due in no small part to the amount of jargon that's associated with Twitter. But don't worry, because we're here to help you get started, and we'll guide you through the process of signing up and configuring your Twitter account, and how to do that while being mindful of your privacy.

We'll show you how to get started using Twitter, finding people and organisations that might be of interest to you, and how to post your own updates.

We'll also look at how links to videos, photos and websites in tweets are handled, and how you can share your posts with your Facebook account.

By the end, you'll be ready to participate in the diversity of conversation that's taking place on Twitter right now.