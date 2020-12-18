Cyberpunk 2077 Level Cap and Street Cred guide

CD Projekt Red has delivered another inimitable open world in Cyberpunk 2077, where players get to explore the seedy streets of Night City as V, a mouthy merc trying to craft a legacy.

But as per the rules of any good open-world RPG, you can’t make it in this new environment without earning your stripes. To become a legend in Night City, you’re going to need to level up and gather enough street cred so that people know your name across every district.

In this guide, we’re going to show you how to raise both of these statistics and offer up the ultimate level cap for each of them, so you know how close you are to being etched into the annals of Night City history.

Cyberpunk 2077 Level cap and how to reach it

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The level cap in Cyberpunk 2077 is 50.

Every time you level up in Cyberpunk 2077 you unlock an attribute point, which lets you upgrade one of the game’s main statistics. The max level of each attribute is 20, which means that technically, you’ll only be able to max out two attributes across your playthrough. Use your points wisely as you unlock them, as they do run out!

V can level up in Cyberpunk 2077 by picking up and completing Main Jobs, Side Jobs and Gigs. These are the quests that appear in your journal, the yellow markers that you can find all over the map. If you’re looking for more, speak to your Fixers on the phone, or find them dotted throughout the map. You’ll also get some XP for wrapping up the NCPD jobs, marked in blue on the map.

Cyberpunk 2077 Street Cred cap

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Surprise surprise, the Street Cred cap in Cyberpunk 2077 is also Level 50.

Just like the leveling system, you’ll earn more Street Cred by completing in-game jobs. Mainly, you’ll get a lot of it from taking on Gigs from Fixers and helping the NCPD to wrap up crimes. To be frank, you should earn more by merely playing the game. There isn’t a secret sauce to making more, you just need to keep wrapping up combat engagements, hunting down Wanted enemies and finishing gigs to boost your Street Cred meter.

As you rise up the ranks and gain more Street Cred, you may notice that you’ll get access to more jobs from Fixers. You’ll also unlock extra items, weapons, attachments and clothing from the in-game vendors when you hit certain levels of Street Cred.

The most important levels to note are 20 and 50. At Level 20 Street Cred, you’ll get access to special cyberware at Ripper Docs, such as the Mantis Blades, Monowire and Gorilla Arms.