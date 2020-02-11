The best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals to pre-order right now

Samsung fans...the wait is over. Samsung Galaxy S20 deals are here, ready for you to pre-order. Complete with 2020 technology, reinvented camera tech, high-end specs and a price to match, is this the handset to win you over and spend the next few years in your pocket?

Editor's Pick Limited Time Offer Samsung Galaxy S20 Network: O2

Unlimited mins

Unlimited texts

90GB data upfront £49 £49 /mth View Deal at Affordablemobiles

Considering the expected - and very high - pricing of the two larger devices (the Galaxy Plus and Ultra) we imagine Samsung Galaxy S20 deals will be the option most people will gravitate to.

And despite its position as the most affordable of the three phones, it still comes packed with some serious hardware, software, design and everything in-between. Powered by a 4000mAh battery, a 12GB RAM processor and the high-tech world of 5G, the internals are clearly representative of the flagship trio it comes from.

A scan across the outside shows a triple camera set-up, offering an ultra-wide, wide-angle and 64MP telephoto lens. And as expected, Samsung has opted for a 120hz 6.2-inch AMOLED display, giving you impeccable refresh rates and gaming experiences.

So with all of the details of Samsung Galaxy S20 deals lining up to be a pretty solid purchase, the only question left is where to buy it. We've gathered the top pre-order contracts and listed them below. There is a long wait to get your device once pre-ordered though, with it being sent out on Tuesday, March 10.

Mobile phone deals: our guide to all the UK's top contracts

Compare last year's Samsung Galaxy S10 deals

See all of the best Samsung phone deals in one place

Compare Samsung Galaxy S20 deals

Which retailers will be stocking Samsung S20 deals?

Samsung phone contracts:

- Carphone Warehouse

- Mobiles.co.uk

- e2save

- Affordable Mobiles

- Buymobiles

- Three

- Fonehouse

- EE

- Sky Mobile

- Vodafone

- iD Mobile



SIM-free Samsung phones:

- Amazon

- Argos

- Very

- John Lewis

- Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20 review

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung Galaxy S20 review in brief

The cheapest of Samsung's three new top handsets

Screen size: 6.2-inch | Resolution: 1080 X 2400 | Rear camera: 12 + 12 + 64MP | Front Camera: 10MP | Weight: 199g | OS: Android 10 | RAM: 12GB | Storage: 128GB | External storage: Yes | Battery: 4000mAh

Incredible camera performance

120Hz refresh rate

8K video shooting

Very pricey

It's new, it's exciting but what are you actually getting with the Samsung Galaxy S20? At its base level, this is a routine upgrade in Samsung's Galaxy S line-up, kicking the battery, screen size, processing power and display into the next gear.

On a more innovative level, there are some features to be really excited about here. The 5G capability for higher latency and downloads, the 120Hz refresh rate for the smoothest of gaming and app transitions and a completely reworked camera with 3x optical zoom, 30x super resolution zoom and 8K video.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S20 review to find out more

SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S20 deals:

Thinking that SIM-free would be the better option? It could save you money when paired with a cheap SIM only deal.

If you go for the cheapest of the three models - the Samsung Galaxy S20 - then you will end up paying £799.99 for a SIM-free deal.