Save up to 25% with these awesome Razer Blade gaming laptop deals today

Enthusiast gamers are being treated to some excellent Razer Blade gaming laptop deals right now - on both sides of the pond. There are two in particular that we think are worth checking out.

First up, this Razer Blade Stealth 13 for $1,499.99 (was $1,799.99) at Microsoft, which is a great price for this diminutive, but powerful gaming ultrabook. This 2021 model features an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, which is a respectable set of specs, considering just how slim and lightweight these gorgeous machines are. While you'll need to tweak a few settings here and there for triple-A games, for casual gaming or eSports titles on the go, it's easily one of the best gaming laptops you can buy.

Arguably the stronger of our two Razer Blade gaming laptop deals can be found over in the UK today, however, the super high-end Razer Blade 14 being discounted a whopping £700 to £1,999 (was £2,699) at Box. This one's a little bigger than the Blade Stealth but makes up for it with a lineup of an RTX 3080, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD - utterly eye-watering specs. Put simply, even though it's a laptop on the smaller side, it won't have any issues demolishing any game you throw at it at ultra settings and 1440p - which this device's display fully supports.

We think this discount at Box is the first big price cut on this coveted 14-inch model, which has proven to be incredibly popular since it was launched last year. Of course, it's still a pricey machine, but today's Razer Blade gaming laptop deals are going to at least help offset that admittedly huge blow to your wallet.

Outside the US or UK, or looking for something cheaper? Check out today's best cheap gaming laptop deals in your region below.

Today's best Razer Blade gaming laptop deals

Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop: $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Microsoft

Save $300 and pick up one of the best small-form-factor gaming laptops money can buy at Microsoft today. Despite being small, thin, and incredibly lightweight, a combination of a Core i7 processor, GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD makes the Razer Blade Stealth 13 a surprisingly capable little machine. If you're gaming on the go, consider picking up this premium gaming ultrabook.

Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop: £2,699 £1,999 at Box

Save £700 - And those over in the UK aren't missing out today either with what we think is the first big discount on the popular Razer Blade 14. This high-end spec features an RTX 3080, AMD Ryzen 9-5900X, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD - absolutely ridiculous specs. If you're looking for a capable 1440p gaming laptop that performs well and looks even better, this one ticks all the boxes.

See more: check out all of today's gaming laptop deals at Microsoft or Box

Alternatively, you can get some tailored recommendations on lower-end machines with our weekly roundup of the best cheap gaming laptop deals, which features a ton of machines for under $1,000.