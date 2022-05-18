PS5 restock at Game and Argos features new Horizon Forbidden West bundles

Today's latest PS5 restock at both Argos and Game features a brand new official bundle - one that includes a console and a copy of the huge PlayStation exclusive Horizon Forbidden West for £499.99.

At Argos, availability is dependent on your region. You'll need to enter your postcode on the store page to see what collection or delivery options are available. This changes all the time depending on when stock gets added, so if it looks unavailable right now it's advisable to keep checking in case more consoles are added.

As for Game, there are a lot of options featuring this new PS5 bundle in its latest restock. The standard version with just Horizon Forbidden West is already sold out, but you can pick from half a dozen other much larger bundles that come with additional games or PS5 accessories such as Gran Turismo 7, an extra DualSense controller or the DualSense Charging Station.

PS5 restock: Horizon Forbidden West bundles

PS5 | Horizon Forbidden West: £499.99 at Argos

PS5 restocks at Argos are always confusing affairs, but if you head to the store page right now and enter your postcode you should see if there's any stock nearby. We've seen options for collection and delivery available, so, hopefully, there's something similar in your region. A Digital Edition version was available, too, but has already sold out.

PS5 | Horizon Forbidden West: from £499.99 at Game

Game also has the new PS5 bundle featuring Horizon Forbidden West in stock. There's limited stock of the standard version, but options that feature additional games or PS5 accessories are widely available. Definitely try to avoid the ones with unnecessary clothing items.

Based on recent trends, we expect many of these PS5 bundles to be available at Game for the next couple of days as stock is fairly stable at the specialist retailer. As for Argos, it's harder to predict, but it's likely they will be gone before the end of the day as the retailer tends to have fewer consoles for its restocks.

In general, though, it shows how it's now a lot easier to buy a PS5 in the UK. PS5 restocks are now more regular and can last anywhere from a few hours to a number of days. We can't say the same for the US, sadly, which is still massively overdue a restock from the likes of Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.

