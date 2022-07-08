Heads up, UK gamers. The Nintendo Switch OLED just dropped to its lowest ever price at Amazon UK.

This is one of the better early gaming Prime Day deals we've seen so far. Right now, you can pick up the Nintendo Switch OLED for just £284 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab). It's a small discount of £25.99 off the usual £309.99 retail price, but one that's well worth a look if you want to get Nintendo's premium console for less.

Today's best Nintendo Switch OLED deal

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED: £309.99 £284 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save £25.99 – The Nintendo Switch OLED is a fantastic upgrade over the base model if you regularly play in portable mode. The gorgeously sharp OLED screen of the device really helps colors pop. It's also a slightly larger screen than what's found on the base mode, too, making portable play on the Switch better than it's ever been.

The Nintendo Switch OLED originally launched in October of last year. This upgraded Switch model features a larger 720p screen on the console itself. As the name implies, the screen tech used switches from LCD to OLED.

The benefits of the OLED screen are immediately noticeable. Image quality is much sharper, and features a higher level of contrast as opposed to the base Switch model's LCD display. It's great for players who really like to see the colors of their games pop.

Simply load up a color-filled game like Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Super Mario Odyssey or the upcoming Splatoon 3, and you'll see a notable difference in contrast if you're familiar with the original Nintendo Switch.

The discount itself isn't too steep. But it's the lowest price we've seen the OLED drop to at Amazon UK. While it's possible the price could drop slightly lower over the course of Prime Day, we're doubtful. The Nintendo Switch OLED is still a relatively new system, so we won't expect its price to fall below what's being discounted right now.

