PS5 restock live blog - GameStop in-store on Friday, Very and PlayStation Direct sell out

There was a significant flurry of activity to close out February when it comes to PS5 restocks, so the start of March is looking a lot quieter. That said, there are some early rumours out there suggesting PS5 consoles could be available very soon at a number of retailers. We've got all that info right here, as well as regular updates on all the major retailers that stock the PS5.

So, while it may be a slow start to the week, your chances of finally getting a PS5 will increase greatly as we get further into March. For the US, GameStop definitely has a restock soon, while Target should have one in the near future. As for the UK, keep an eye on Very this week. If that doesn't happen, Game and Argos are set to go live from March 15. Whatever happens, stay right here for all the latest info on the PS5 restocks happening right now, the ones scheduled for the future and the latest rumours so you can be best prepared.

PS5 restock: retailers to follow this week

GameStop (US): Digital Edition restock sells out, in-store March 11

GameStop will hold a limited in-store PS5 restock on March 11. That's according to new insider information provided to Matt Swider at The Shortcut.

Only a single PS5 Disc bundle will be available - and it looks like it'll be an expensive one only available to PowerUp Rewards Pro members. It includes a PS5 console, Gran Turismo 7: 25th Anniversary Edition, Horizon Forbidden West: Limited Edition, PowerA DualSense Charging Station, Hyper X Cloud Headset and a $50 PSN voucher. Add that all together and it puts the price of the bundle at around $800. Not the most accessible bundle, then, but if you're near a GameStop on Friday you can head there for opening time to pick one up.

Amazon (US): restocks expected throughout March

After two months of silence, Amazon finally held a PS5 restock at the end of February. It sold out in a matter of minutes. Why are we suggesting to keep an eye on them again so soon? Well, the product listing for the PS5 states that Amazon Prime members get priority access to the PS5 until March 31. We reckon that means at least one more restock is coming before the end of the month.

Target (US): restock expected soon

We've had strong indications that a PS5 restock is due at Target soon. It's looked like the retailer has been ready to go over the last couple of weeks but nothing has happened just yet. It should be soon, though, as console stock has been steadily increasing at a number of stores since mid-February.