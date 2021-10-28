Get £200 off the Honor MagicBook Pro laptop ahead of Black Friday 2021

We're already seeing some fantastic early Black Friday deals pour in from all regions, all across the internet, and this substantial discount for the Honor MagicBook Pro laptop is no exception.

Right now, you can grab this superb productivity laptop for just £649 at Honor's official store. That's a total saving of £200 off the usual retail price of £849 ahead of the Black Friday deals event happening on November 26.

Featuring fantastic build quality, speedy 512GB NVMe SSD, and a large, crisp 16:10 display that's excellent for work and personal projects, the MagicBook Pro comes highly recommended from us if you're looking to buy a superb productivity laptop for yourself or as a gift.

Honor MagicBook Pro Black Friday deal

Save £200 - While it's certainly not as flashy or even as robust as a MacBook Pro, the Honor MagicBook Pro is still an excellent laptop for productivity with its lightning-fast SSD, fantastic 16:10 display, and capable AMD Ryzen 5 4600H CPU.

Whether it's for work, or your next big personal project, having a laptop focused on productivity can streamline many of the processes you could be dealing with. In the case of the Honor MagicBook Pro, the bright 16:10 display gives you more screen real estate for spreadsheets, slideshows, word processing and general internet browsing.

And if you don't quite have the budget for the best laptops out there, the MagicBook Pro is more than serviceable thanks to the aforementioned specs that contribute to the laptop's lightning-fast speed and excellent processing capabilities thanks to that AMD CPU.

There are some drawbacks to keep in mind, however. The oddly placed webcam (that's down at keyboard level) means that the laptop might not be best suited for virtual meetings over Zoom, Google Meet, or similar. The MagicBook Pro's battery life could also be better, at roughly 7 hours on a full charge. It's a far cry from the likes of the LG Gram 17's superb 12 - 13 hours. As such, you might find you'll need to charge the MagicBook Pro sometime during your workday.



