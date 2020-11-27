Black Friday PS5 deals: PS5 games, PS5 accessories on sale

We're seeing more enticing Black Friday PS5 deals now that sales even has officially begun. Despite the fact that Sony's console continues to be hard to find, more stock is expected to arrive during the sales extravaganza, with retailers such as Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop previously adding stock, which quickly sold out.

We've yet to see any discounts on the console itself during the Black Friday period, however, we've already seen big price cuts on PS5 games and accessories, meaning there's some great savings to be had.

Black Friday could prove to be invaluable for those who are still searching where to buy a PS5, as the console continues to be in high demand. We'll be updating this guide daily with all the best Black Friday deals to ensure you don't miss out on the hottest PS5 deals on the web, including during Cyber Monday.

We've seen discounts on the best PS5 accessories and PS5 games this Black Friday, as well as big savings on PS4 games and PS4 accessories - many of which are set to receive next-gen upgrades or work on the new PS5 via backwards compatibility.

It's a great chance to save, but as we've already seen with the PS5 pre-orders and US launch, demand is likely to be extremely high. We recommend you act fast, then, and don't linger over the "add to basket" button for too long.

We'll be keeping tabs on the best PS5 Black Friday deals right here, so keep this page bookmarked for some great discounts. Also, keep an eye on our dedicated Black Friday PS4 deals page for all the best PS4 discounts.

Will there be any Black Friday PS5 deals?

PS5 stock continues to be scarce and demand for the console remains extraordinarily high, but retailers have already stated that limited units will be available during Black Friday weekend. It's likely that bundles will be on offer, chucking in an extra controller or a game as part of the package, so be prepared to pay more than the typical $499 / £449 / AU$749 asking price.

Again, we're not expecting to see a price cut on the PS5 itself, due to how new console is the fact Sony really doesn't need to discount its next-gen system to sell it right now.

Today's best PS5 deals

Black Friday PS5 deals available now

Walmart recently received new PS5 stock, however, it's now sold out. Best Buy and Amazon are tipped to have limited stock, too, so keep your eyes peeled.

Remember, the PS4 games below will also play on PS5 with many receiving a free next-gen upgrade, so it's a great chance to expand your library of games for less. We'd keep our expectations in check when it comes to deals on games or accessories designed specifically for the PS5 like the PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, simply because of how new they are.

While many of the offers will be for PS4 games, again, it's important to note that many of these will be receiving PS5 upgrades. It's also a great time to grab a subscription to PlayStation services such as PS Plus and PS Now. You'll need the former to play online on PS5, and you also get access to 20 games on PS5, along with exclusives deals and additional free games a month.

Below you can find a selection of PS5 Black Friday deals from US retailers, including Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and more.

Black Friday PS5 deals in the US

PlayStation VR - Marvel's Iron Man Bundle: $349.99 at Amazon

Step into the world of virtual reality with PlayStation VR. This bundle includes everything you'll need, including a PS Camera, Move controllers and Iron Man. If you plan on using PS VR on PS5, make sure you request a free adapter from Sony. View Deal

Godfall: $69.99 $59.94 at Amazon

One of the lesser celebrated games in the PS5 launch lineup, Godfall still gives gamers that wow factor with its astonishing visuals and silky-smooth performance. If you enjoy loot 'em ups, this game could be for you, and it's now down to its lowest ever price. View Deal

50% off Watch Dogs: Legion: $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Considering Watch Dogs: Legion only came out in October, this 50% discount on the PS5 version of the game is a steal. The PlayStation 5 version includes ray tracing for realistic reflections that help make the game's representation of London even more convincing. View Deal

Save $10 on select PS5 games: From $49.99 at Amazon

Certain PS5 games are $10 off at Amazon right now. You'll find some of these titles also available for less in Best Buy's Member Rewards program below, but some different games are included in Amazon's own discounts - including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, for example.

Cyberpunk 2077: $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

One of the most anticipated games of the year, save 17% on Cyberpunk 2077 at Amazon. Pre-order the PS4 version and enjoy a free next-gen upgrade for PS5 sometime next year. View Deal

Save 33% Ghost of Tsushima: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Sony's samurai masterpiece is now on sale at Amazon, knocking 33% off the asking price. If you play Ghost of Tsushima on PS5, you can enjoy a locked 60fps experience, which has a transformative effect on the game. View Deal

FIFA 21: $50.94 $28 at Walmart

FIFA 21 for PlayStation 4 is just $28 at Walmart, but the PS5 version is also included for free. The game will receive a next-gen upgrade on December 4, so this is a great chance to get FIFA 21 for cheap. View Deal

Madden NFL 21: $34.88 $28 at Walmart

Madden NFL 21 brings the hard-hitting action of the gridiron into your living room, and there's never been a better chance to snag the latest entry in the series for less. While this is a PS4 copy of the game, you're also getting the PS5 version for free when the game gets a free upgrade on December 4. View Deal

The Last of Us 2: $59.99 $29.99 at Walmart

Sony may not have announced any PS5-specific upgrades for The Last of Us 2, but this is still one of the best PS4 games of all time, and thanks to backwards compatibility, you can play it on your brand-new PS5. View Deal

Marvel Avengers: $49.94 $30 at Walmart

Even though its PS5 upgrade won't arrive until 2021, this is a great chance to pick up Marvel Avengers for just $30. The superhero brawler lets you play as all your favorite Marvel characters, and Spider-Man is a PlayStation exclusive.

PGA Tour 2K21: $59.99 $27.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has also shaved $32 off PGA Tour 2K21, if you're looking for a good deal for the golfer/gamer in your life. Plus it'll work on the PS5 too.View Deal

NBA 2K21 Standard Edition: $59.99 $27.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need all the bells and whistles of the Mamba Forever edition, then you'll be happy to know there's a whopping $32 off the standard edition of NBA 2K21. While this version does not include a next-gen upgrade, it will still run on the PS5.View Deal

Final Fantasy VII Remake: $49.95 $30 at Walmart

Another PS4 game that you won't want to miss, Final Fantasy VII Remake is an exceptional timed PlayStation exclusive. While it isn't optimized for PS5 as of yet, you'll be able to play the game thanks to backwards compatibility.

Borderlands 3: $59.99 $9.99 at Walmart

With a generous discount during Black Friday, Borderlands 3 is yet another PS4 game that benefits from a free next-gen upgrade when played on PS5. You can enjoy 4K resolution at 60fps, and transfer over your existing save data.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition: $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

There's $20 off Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, which includes The City That never Sleeps DLC alongside the base game. All for under $20.View Deal

Mortal Kombat 11: $19.99 $12.99 at Walmart

The standard edition of Mortal Kombat 11 has been discounted by $7 at Best Buy, meaning you can pick it up for less than $15. Considering it'll work on your PS5 as well as your PS4, that's great news.View Deal

God of War: $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering $10 off God of War for PS4. Considering it's one of the best PS4 games on the market, it's well worth picking up for half price. View Deal

Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection: $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

There's half price off the Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection at Amazon, meaning you can pick up three games for under $10. Talk about a bargain!View Deal

Gran Turismo Sport: $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Get your engine revving for less. Amazon has slashed the price of Gran Turismo Sport by half, meaning you can pick it up for under $10.View Deal

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition: $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Haven't played Horizon Zero Dawn yet? Then you may want to pick it up before Horizon Forbidden West comes out in 2021. Thankfully, Amazon is offering the PS4 classic for half price.View Deal

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated - Shiny Edition: $149.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save a whopping 67% on this collector's item that's perfect for any Spongebob Squarepants fans. Not only do you get the game, but you also get a fetching Spongebob figurine, stickers, socks and lithographs. View Deal

Lowest ever price Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition: $29.99 $12.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've ever seen on Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition, with a massive 57% off. If you haven't experienced Rockstar's open-world epic, now's the time.





Black Friday PS5 deals in the UK

PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription (email delivery): £49.99 £37.49 at Amazon

Save on a 12 month PS Plus membership with this Black Friday PS5 deal. You'll need PS Plus if you want to play online games on Sony's new machine, but you'll also get access to 20 games as part of the PlayStation Plus Collection.View Deal

PlayStation Now - Subscription 12 Month PS4 Download Code: £49.99 £37.49 at Amazon

Access hundreds of titles on demand, with more than 700 games ready to play. You can stream or download PS4 games to your console, and also revisit some classic PS3 and PS2 games.



Superb discount Dirt 5: £59.99 £35.99 at Argos

Experience the muddy mayhem of Dirt 5 on PS5, which has received a significant discount at Argos. The game is likely to sell out quick so don't miss this one before it speeds away. View Deal

Godfall Deluxe Edition: £89.99 £74.99 at Smyths

Save £10 on Godfall Deluxe Edition on PS5, and experience3 the power of PlayStation 5 with near-zero load times, sumptuous graphics and two display modes. View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion Limited Edition (Amazon exclusive): £51.99 £35.99 at Amazon

OUT OF STOCK Watch Dogs Legion Limited Edition has had 31% knocked off its asking price at Amazon. You can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version of the game, but remember you'll need to keep the disc inserted in your console to do so. View Deal

FIFA 21: £48.99 £32.99 at Amazon

FIFA 21 is down to £32.99 at Amazon as part of this great Black Friday deal. You'll get the PS5 version for free on December 4, and you can carry over your progress to the next-gen version. View Deal

Marvel Avengers: £44.99 £22.99 at Currys

Even though its PS5 upgrade won't arrive until 2021, this is a great chance to pick up Marvel Avengers. The superhero brawler lets you play as all your favorite Marvel characters, and Spider-Man is a PlayStation exclusive.View Deal

Lowest ever price Final Fantasy 7 Remake: £44.99 £29.97 at Currys

Another PS4 game that you won't want to miss, Final Fantasy VII Remake is an exceptional timed PlayStation exclusive. While it isn't optimized for PS5 as of yet, you'll be able to play the game thanks to backwards compatibility. View Deal

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year: £24.99 £13.99 at Argos

One of the best action-RPGs is now on sale at Argos. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year comes with all the DLC, but what makes this deal even more tempting is the game is due to get a PS5 upgrade in the future. Buy the game now, and you'll get the upgrade free when it arrives.View Deal

Marvel's Avengers Deluxe Edition: £61.54 £39.99 at Amazon

Save 35% on this deluxe edition of Marvel's Avengers which includes the exclusive Obsidian Outfit Pack, an Obsidian themed plate and one-month free Marvel unlimited. While you can play Avengers on PS5, a next-gen upgrade isn't due until 2021.View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion Gold Edition: £74.99 £57.99 at Amazon

There's £17 off the gold edition of Watch Dogs Legion, which includes both the base game and season pass. Considering the game is a fairly new release, that's pretty good going.View Deal

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 : £34.99 £27.99 at Amazon

A sublime remake of two classic games, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 brings the skating legend back for a new generation. With 20% off the usual asking price, this is a top deal from Amazon, even if it hasn't been upgraded for PS5.View Deal

Borderlands 3: £39.99 £9.97 at Amazon

With a generous discount during Black Friday, Borderlands 3 is yet another PS4 game that benefits from a free next-gen upgrade when played on PS5. You can enjoy 4K resolution at 60fps, and transfer over your existing save data.View Deal

Black Friday PS5 accessory deals

Extra storage for your PS4 games

The PS5 only has 667.2GB of usable storage, so you won't want to waste that precious space on storing PS4 games. Thankfully, you can install PS4 games to an external HDD or SSD to help free up space from the main drive. We've listed some options below, including SSDs so you'll still benefit from super-fast load times.

Seagate 2TB HDD licensed for PlayStation systems: $109.99 $69.99 at Amazon

If you want more storage for less and are willing to compromise on slower load times, this Seagate 2TB HDD is licensed for PlayStation systems and comes with a generous amount of space for the price of a PS5 game. View Deal

WD_Black 1TB P50 Game Drive Portable External SSD: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

OUT OF STOCK Give your PS4 games a big speed boost with this 1TB SSD drive from WD_Black. Simply plug it into one of the PS5's USB ports and you'll have more room to store PlayStation 5 games on the internal drive. View Deal

WD 2TB Game Drive for PS4 | External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive | Black/Blue: $89.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Looking for more storage for your PS5, then you may want to pick up this WD 2TB Game Drive. It's one of our favorite PS4 external hard drives and with $20 off, it's even better.View Deal

WD 4TB Game Drive for PS4 | External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive | Black/Blue: $129.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

EXPIRED It may not be discounted as much as its 2TB variation but if you're looking for a heap of extra storage for your PS5 then you can't go wrong with this WD 4TB Game Drive - now $10 off.View Deal

Samsung T7 Portable SSD Metallic Red 1TB: £200.99 £152.43 at Amazon

Samsung's T7 is 24% off in this early Amazon Black Friday deal, which is huge saving on this highly rated SSD. Your PS4 games will load much faster than if they were installed on a HDD, and you'll have more rooms for your PS5 games on the system's internal drive. View Deal

Seagate 2TB HDD licensed for PlayStation systems: £79.99 £58.99 at Amazon

EXPIRED If you want more storage for less and are willing to compromise on slower load times, this Seagate 2TB HDD is licensed for PlayStation systems and comes with a generous amount of space for the price of a PS5 game. View Deal

WD 4TB My Passport Portable Hard Drive: £104.99 £74.99 at Amazon

If you 2TB of storage isn't enough, this 4TB drive from WD should hold most people's entire library of PS4 games - and then some. With 29% off, this is great chance to save. View Deal

PS5 DualSense controller deals

The PS5 only ships with one DualSense controller in the box, so if you're searching for another pad for the player two in your life, we've listed today's best PS5 DualSense controller prices below.

The PS5 DualSense controller retails for $69.99 / £59.99 / AU$109, but it might receive a small discount as the Black Friday deals roll in. We've been seriously impressed with Sony's revolutionary controller, and it doesn't hurt to have a second pad to hand.

PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset deals

Sony's PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset has been an extremely popular item, much like the console itself. It retails for $99.99 / £89.95 / AU$159 and promises to showcase the system's 3D audio. Check out today's cheapest prices below:

PS5 gaming headset alternatives

Sony's new 3D audio works with any headset, wired or wireless, so you don't have to buy the PS5 Pulse 3D Headset to benefit from the system's spatial audio. Check out these great alternatives below.

PS5 gaming headsets (US)

Thrustmaster T.FLIGHT U.S. Air Force Edition Gaming Headset: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save 20% on this officially licensed U.S. Air Force headset, inspired by pilots. Compatible with PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and PC, enjoy a pleasing combination of audio performance and comfort. View Deal

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

With custom-tuned 50mm drivers, and cooling gel-infused earcups for all-day comfort, the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset is a popular choice among the gaming community. With a saving of 38%, it's a good time to pick up this headset. Order now for when stock returns on December 4.View Deal

Turtle Beach Recon 200: $59.95 $29.99 at Amazon

Get ahead of the competition with the Turtle Beach Recon 200, now 50% off. With variable mic monitoring, you can hear your own voice inside the headset so you never have to shout.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset: $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon

This headset from HyperX is equipped with 40mm drivers for great sound, and maximum immersion. You'll be heard be your teammates clearly thanks to the swivelling noise-cancelling mic. It's a only a small saving, but we'll take it. View Deal

Astro A10 Gaming Headset: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

The Astro brand is renowned for its great audio and gaming features, and the A10 continues this tradition. With its noise-cancelling microphone and universal compatibility, you can't go wrong with these cans. View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save on this Kraken Tournament Edition headset that is compatible with multiple platforms including PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Mobile.View Deal

PS5 gaming headsets (UK)

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Headset: £99.99 £73.99 at Amazon

Get a wireless headset that's compatible with the PS5 for under £75 with this deal from Amazon. With a detachable Discord certified mic and high-performance speaker drivers, this is a great PS5 headset alternative. View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition 7.1 Gaming Headset - Green: £69.99 £43.99 at Currys

EXPIRED If you don't mind the garish green styling, these cans from Razer are armed with custom-tuned drivers to help you hear every little detail. The 3.5mm jack means you can use this on PS5, your smartphone or PC too.View Deal

Astro A10 Gaming Headset: £59.99 £49.49 at Currys

The Astro brand is renowned for its great audio and gaming features, and the A10 continues this tradition. With its noise-cancelling microphone and universal compatibility, you can't go wrong with these cans. View Deal

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset: £29.99 £24.99 at Currys

This headset from HyperX is equipped with 40mm drivers for great sound, and maximum immersion. You'll be heard be your teammates clearly thanks to the swivelling noise-cancelling mic. It's a only a £5 saving, but we'll take it. View Deal

PS5 Media Remote deals

If you plan on using your PS5 to watch all your favorite streaming apps, the PS5 Media Remote means you can forgo the controller and pick up something that's designed to make navigating through Netflix a breeze. It retails for $29.99 / £24.99 / AU$49 and you can check out today's best deals below.

PS5 HD Camera deals

One of the few PS5 accessories that's still widely available, the PS5 HD Camera is the perfect accessory for anyone planning on streaming their gameplay to the world or interesting in video chatting. The PS5 HD Camera outputs at a crisps 1080p resolution, and retails for $60 / £50 / AU$100. Take a look at today's best prices below.

PS5 DualSense Charging Station deals

Another hard to find PS5 accessory, but one that is super handy if you have two DualSense controllers, the PS5 DualSense Charging Station lets you smartly charge up your pads. It costs $29.99 / £24.99 / AU$49, so check out the best deals of the day below.

Which PS5 is right for me?

Though both models are currently hard to find, there are two PS5s to choose from: the standard PS5, and the discless PS5 Digital Edition. Both systems are identical in terms of specs, but the PS5 Digital Edition ditches the 4K Blu-Ray drive to reach a cheaper price point of $399 / £359 / AU$599.

Again, finding stock of either is proving to be difficult, but if you're not willing to forgo physical media just yet, make sure you're picking up the standard PS5 if you do get it in your basket.

We've compared the two models in depth in our PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition face off, so check that out for an in-depth head-to-head.

Do I need a new TV for PS5?

Technically, no. The PS5 will still look great on your current display, whether it's downsampling from 4K to 1080p, or able to output at 4K/60fps on more capable screens.

To experience 4K resolution at 120fps, though, you'll need a TV with a HDMI 2.1 port. At the moment, there aren't many models that support this new display interface, and unless you're desperate, we wouldn't advise rushing out to get one.

If you've been meaning to update your tele for a while, however, look no further than these PS5-ready TVs below, which are capable of getting the most out of Sony's next-gen console.

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV: $1,399 at Best Buy / £1,299 at John Lewis

This 55-inch LG CX OLED TV deal brings the already-reduced price of a gorgeous premium display all the way down to £1,299. With HDMI 2.1, an excellent OLED picture, and 2.2 channel speakers, it's a real steal at this price.

View Deal

Samsung TU8000 43-inch 4K TV: $327 at Best Buy / £379 at John Lewis

This budget TV boasts an incredibly low input lag (just 9.7ms) as well as a motion handling technology to keep the action looking smooth. You're not getting gaming features such as HDMI 2.1, VRR, or a 120Hz panel – but for the everyday gamer, this is a set that gets the basics very right.View Deal

Samsung Q80T 4K QLED TV 75-inch: $2199 at Best Buy / £1,999 at John Lewis

This high-end 4K QLED TV packs in a host of premium features, including 4K HDR, HDR10+ support, a full array backlight, and OTS+ audio. It's also one of the best gaming TVs we reviewed this year, with variable refresh rate and only 8.7ms input lag – ideal for the PS5.View Deal

When is Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday 2020 follows on November 30, 2020, giving you another chance to get your hands on some fantastic deals; this is when we tend to see site-wide discounts as opposed to the individual discounts common on Black Friday.

What about Black Friday PS4 deals?

Now is a fantastic time to find Black Friday PS4 deals. With Sony's latest and greatest console hitting the shelves just a week before the festivities begin, it's perfectly timed for major discounts on the older system.

Indeed, if you're looking for a cheap PS4 Slim to tide you over until that PS5 price drops, you could do well this year. However, the PS4 Pro has been dropping stock over the last few weeks, with generally sparse availability throughout 2020.

With a price point that competes with the PS5 Digital Edition, we'll likely be looking at better value PS4 Slim offers this year, then.

What about PS5 alternatives?

Of course, if you just want to get involved in the fun of next-gen gaming, Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S could be a viable option. Stock issues are plaguing both models, though, similar to Sony's systems, but it's worth keeping your eye on our Black Friday Xbox Series X deals.

In the US, Amazon has an incredible track record of discounting new releases in 2020 - just ask the Apple Watch, iPad, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 shoppers of the year. But will we see a price cut on PS5? Probably not.

We'd also keep an eye on Walmart and Best Buy for discounts on games and accessories. Newegg might also want to claim dominance in an online space by making headlines as well, though.

Over in the UK, Amazon again may be your best bet for Black Friday PS5 deals, but we've seen Very and Argos both upping the game on bundles recently as well. Currys is another safe bet as well.

Not sold on Sony? You might be able to buy Xbox Series X again later this year, so keep an eye on the latest Black Friday Xbox Series X deals.

