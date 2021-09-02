Black Friday vacuum deals 2021: what to expect

Black Friday vacuum deals are always something to get excited about. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your existing model with a vacuum that offers more powerful suction and high-tech features, or you want to invest in a cordless vacuum or robot vacuum as an additional floor cleaner, waiting until November to get a bargain is a smart move.

We spend all year monitoring vacuum cleaner prices, and consistently see many of the biggest reductions during November as the holiday shopping season gets underway. When the flurry of sales begins, we’ll be raking through the discounts with a fine-tooth comb, to bring you the very best Black Friday vacuum deals on this page.

There’s still a few months to go until Black Friday 2021 , which officially falls on November 26 this year - the day after Thanksgiving. That means there’s plenty of time to get prepared, so read on to discover everything you need to know to prepare for this year’s Black Friday vacuum deals.

We’ll explain when the best Black Friday vacuum deals will arrive and just how much you could save, and we'll predict which vacuum cleaner models we expect to be reduced and the retailers that will have the best discounts.

Getting bigger and better

Last year, $188billion was spent online during the festive shopping season, compared to $138.65 billion in 2019, according to Adobe Analytics . That’s a 32% increase on the previous year, and a staggering $9 billion of that was spent on Black Friday alone. We anticipate the figure will rise this year, as the pandemic begins to wane and life begins to transition back to normal.

Vacuum cleaners were one of the top-three searched appliances over Black Friday weekend last year, according to data analyst Edge by Ascential , with Dyson and more affordable rival Shark among the most popular brands. It’s not surprising - we’ve seen as much as $100 / £100 knocked-off models from these brands, which equates to a hefty saving.

As Black Friday approaches, we’ll be regularly updating this article with the latest news and advice. You'll find everything from the best Dyson Black Friday deals on cordless vacs to the best Roomba Black Friday deals here, once they drop, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back regularly.

Of course, Black Friday isn't the only time of year you’ll find great deals on vacuum cleaners, including models from Dyson, Shark, and even Roomba robot vacuums. Throughout the year, there are plenty of impressive reductions, and you'll find today's best prices for some of our favorite vacuum cleaners further down the page.

Black Friday vacuum deals: FAQ

(Image credit: Dyson)

When will the best Black Friday vacuum deals start in 2021? Black Friday falls on November 26th this year, which is the day after Thanksgiving. This will be quickly followed by Cyber Monday, which takes place on November 29th. The biggest reductions always appear on Black Friday itself, but last year we saw vacuum deals run from the start of Thanksgiving week all the way through the first week of December too - offering a much bigger window to grab a bargain. Thanks to the pandemic, many retail stores closed last year, and for the first time in almost a decade, major retailers including Target and Walmart didn’t open on Thanksgiving night to kick-off the Black Friday bonanza. However, online shopping increased by 50% in 2020 compared to 2019 according to Adobe Analytics, so many brands capitalized on this trend by dropping deals as early as the start of November. While we can't be sure reductions will start that early this year, we anticipate retailers will continue to offer a range of discounts across several weeks. Be sure to bookmark this page so you can stay on top of the best Black Friday vacuum deals this year.

Black Friday vacuum deals to expect

Vacuum cleaners are a regular staple when it comes to discounted home appliances on Black Friday, so we expect Black Friday 2021 to yield plenty of the best vacuum cleaner deals. They won’t just be on corded models either, we anticipate there also be plenty of reductions on some of the best cordless vacuums and even the best robot vacuums, too.

Last year, some Dyson cordless vacuums were discounted by as much as $100 / £100, while models from Shark, Vax, and Hoover, saw savings of up to $80 / £150. Those looking for the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals were in luck too, as in the US Roomba slashed up to $100 off several of its wide array of robovacs, while in the UK there were savings of up £150 to be had on select Roomba models.

It's worth noting that we rarely see the latest top-of-the-range vacuum cleaners discounted, so if you’re hanging on for the Dyson V15 Detect, which was unveiled earlier this year, to be reduced, you’re likely to be disappointed. It’s not uncommon for older vacuum designs to be given hefty savings, and while these might not include high-tech features, chances are they still offer enough suction power to clean your home thoroughly.

(Image credit: Shark)

How to find the best Black Friday vacuum deals this year

Putting in some groundwork now will ensure you’re in the best possible position to grab one of the best Black Friday vacuum deals come November, with the minimum amount of stress.

Identify the product code of the model you’re planning on purchasing, which will be listed on retailers' websites, and keep it to hand. This will ensure that come Black Friday you won’t get caught out by an older model that lacks the features you really wanted.

However, as we’ve already mentioned, some older vacuum cleaner models can prove to be a better deal because they feature the same level of suction power as newer models, but come bundled with extra attachments, large dust canisters, or in the case of cordless vacuum cleaners, additional batteries, which you may find unnecessary if you have a smaller home or don’t plan of using the vacuum for anything other than floor cleaning.

Always remember to compare the deal you’ve seen with the discounts other retailers are offering, as you may find better reductions elsewhere as retailers compete to offer the best Black Friday deals. We’ll be sifting through hundreds of Black Friday vacuum deals, and rounding up our pick of the best discounts here, but if you’re going solo it's crucial to remember that discounts can differ wildly between retailers. Also, keep an eye out for retailers offering long guarantees in a bid to get the edge over their competitors.

The biggest discounts will be seen on Black Friday, but reductions will start appearing at the beginning of Thanksgiving week and spill into Cyber Monday and beyond. If you see a deal on a vacuum cleaner you’ve had your eye on then, don't delay in grabbing it as these reductions often sell out quickly. If a better deal does crop up later down the line, you can always return it in favor of the lower-priced option.

Today's best vacuum deals

There’s still a few months to go until Black Friday, but if you need a new vacuum cleaner now you won’t miss out. There’s likely to be a steady stream of vacuum cleaner deals between now and Black Friday, some of which may even offer similar discounts to those we’ll see during November. So make sure you keep a regular check on prices over the next few months.

Last year's best Black Friday vacuum deals

The best way to discover which models will be included in this year's Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals, and just what discounts we can expect to see, is by reviewing some of last year’s best reductions.

Dyson is one of the most popular vacuum cleaners brands, and last year it didn’t disappoint - offering up to $100/ £100 off some of its older models including the Dyson V7 and the Dyson V10, which hit their lowest price ever.

At the same time, iRobot offered some excellent Roomba Black Friday deals. In the US the Roomba i3 was reduced by $100, and in the UK you could grab a £150 saving on the Roomba 960.

Overall, the discounts were strong; Walmat offered up to 70% off a huge array of vacuum cleaners, while Amazon was discounting some of the biggest names in floor cleaning by 60%, and Dyson knocking up to 25% of some of its top-rated vacuums. In the UK, Shark slashed up 44% off a wide range of its vacuum cleaner models, while both Currys and Argos had reductions of up to 40%.

US: The best Black Friday vacuum deals last year

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead: $499.99 $428 at Amazon

Amazon had a $70 discount on this cordless stick vacuum cleaner from Dyson last year. The Dyson V10 comes with up to 60 minutes run time, a direct drive motorhead for powerful cleaning, and a fully sealed filtration system that traps 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns.

Roomba i3: $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon

The Roomba i3 with Wi-Fi features and 10 times the suction of the Roomba 600 series robot vacuums was at a fantastic price last year thanks to Amazon’s $100 discount.

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL RV1001AE: $599 $319 at Amazon

Amazon slashed an impressive $280 off one of Shark’s robot vacuums last year. With a dust bag that can hold up to 30 days of debris, you won’t find yourself needing to empty this robot vacuum often at all.View Deal

Hoover FH51010 Pro Clean Pet Carpet Cleaner: $179 $99 at Walmart

There was an $80 saving on this vacuum and carpet cleaner in one last year. Designed for those with furry friends, it has dual rotating brushes to ensure every strand of pet hair is collected, while stubborn stains can be scrubbed in the carpet cleaning mode.

UK: The best Black Friday vacuum deals last year

Dyson V7 Animal Extra: £299.99 £199.99 at Argos

Save £100 – What better place to grab a Dyson than direct from the official storefront? Engineered for homes with pets, this Dyson V7 wasn't from the newest range, but can offer up to 30 minutes of powerful suction from one battery charge; plenty to clean an entire flat or home.

iRobot Roomba 960: £608.77 £462.99 at Amazon

With just under a £150 discount on this Roomba robot vacuum, some consumers were able to snap up an excellent bargain last year. Simple to use, this is an effective robot vacuum cleaner that pootles around your home collecting dust and automatically boost the suction power if it detects a particularly dust-heavy area.

Shark Upright Lift-Away Vacuum Cleaner NZ801UK: £349.99 £196.60 at AO.com

There was more than £150 off on this corded vacuum cleaner from Shark last year. It’s an extremely versatile floor cleaner thanks to its main unit that can be lifted out to make cleaning up high or any in crevices far easier.