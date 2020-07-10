Best JPG to PDF converter of 2020

JPG and PDF are both widely used file formats online, but sometimes you need to convert between them. Hundreds of online JPG to PDF converters exist, and it’s even possible to convert from JPG to PDF using tools included on both Windows and Mac. That said, PDF conversion software can make the process easier.

Most online PDF converters only let you convert one image at a time. This can make converting hundreds or thousands of JPGs a laborious task. The best JPG to PDF converters have batch conversion, so you can combine multiple JPGs into a single PDF or create multiple PDFs from a folder of JPGs.

Another useful feature is OCR (optical character recognition). A converter with OCR can scan your JPGs for text that you can then edit in the converted PDF file.

In this article, we outline our favorite JPG to PDF conversion software choices.

1. Soda PDF

Comprehensive JPG to PDF converter

Has both online and offline versions

Converts to and from many formats

Can perform OCR on JPGs

Strong PDF editing tools

Quite expensive

Overkill if you only need to convert JPGs occasionally

Soda PDF has both online and desktop versions. Soda PDF Online is surprisingly full-featured and mirrors the desktop version almost exactly. This version is great for converting and editing PDFs from anywhere, and the desktop version can be used offline without having to upload and download files, so you can get the best of both worlds.

The Home version ($48/year) includes both the web and desktop apps and has a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you upgrade to the Premium version ($84), you can create password-protected PDFs and custom PDF forms and set PDF access permissions.

Converting JPGs to PDF with Soda PDF is straightforward and includes the option to merge files into a single PDF or create individual PDFs for each JPG. When merging JPGs, you can easily rearrange the files into the order you need. After the files are merged, you have a wealth of tools at your disposal for editing your new PDF.

Soda PDF has support for a vast range of other file formats besides JPGs, so it can work as your go-to software for converting all kinds of files to and from the PDF format.

2. Wondershare PDFElement

Excellent PDF editing tools

Can convert to multiple files or combine into one PDF

Export to DOC, PPT, XLS, EPUB, and others

Convert JPGs to editable PDF using OCR

Relatively expensive

No XML export option

Wondershare PDFElement is a PDF editor and converter for Windows and Mac. Besides letting you convert between a host of file formats, the software has excellent tools you can use to edit your PDF files after conversion. There’s support for OCR, form editing, digital signing, and online sharing through Dropbox and Google Drive.

PDFElement starts at $59/year or $69 for a perpetual license, but for OCR, editable form fields, and batch processing of documents, you’ll need the Pro version ($79/year, or $119 for a perpetual license). A team version of PDFElement Pro starts at $139/user.

3. Smallpdf

Accessible JPEG to PDF converter

Free online service

14-day free trial available

256-bit encryption of files

Fast customer support

Free service is online only

No OCR support for JPGs

Smallpdf is a set of PDF tools for converting, compressing, splitting, merging, and editing PDFs.

Smallpdf has a free service but limits the number of files you can process. For unlimited conversions, batch processing, and access to the desktop app, you’ll need the paid version. This costs $12/month or $108/year. A 14-day trial is available, but you need to sign up using a credit card or PayPal to get it.

Using Smallpdf to convert JPGs to PDFs is a breeze. You simply upload the JPGs, re-arrange their order as you see fit, and select Create PDF Now. There are the basic options for setting page size and margins, as well as an editor where you can add text and shapes, but nothing like the advanced editing tools of Soda PDF or Wondershare PDFElement.

4. Foxit PhantomPDF

Powerful PDF conversion

Powerful conversion wizards

Stable software that rarely crashes

Video tutorials

Easily edit your created PDFs

Licensing is on a per-device basis

OCR limited

Foxit has been developing PDF tools since 2001, and the latest version of its PhantomPDF has many tools for converting and using JPGs in PDFs. The software’s step-by-step wizards take you through creating a single PDF from multiple JPGs or batch-creating multiple PDF documents from JPGs.

Foxit PhantomPDF has a free 14-day evaluation. The Standard version costs $14.99/month, $99/year, or can be bought for a one-time fee of $139. The Business version costs $16.99/month, $132/year, or $179 for a one-time fee. Choose the Business version if you need support for PDF A/E/X, image editing, and redaction.

There’s also a web version called Foxit PhantomPDF Online that’s currently free to use, but although you can convert single JPGs to PDFs and edit them afterward, it’s quite basic, lacking the advanced tools of the desktop version.

5. Nitro Pro

Customizable PDF converter

● Advanced conversion options

● OCR support

● Reasonably priced

● No desktop app for Mac OS

● Offline only

For JPG to PDF conversion, Nitro Pro is one of the best, as it includes a lengthy list of custom options. For example, you can fine-tune the down-sampling and compression of images and set the page size and orientation of the generated PDFs.

Nitro Pro costs $159 per user, including unlimited eSignatures. Special pricing for teams of over 20 users is available upon request. A 14-day trial can be downloaded from the website.

Overall, Nitro Pro is an excellent conversion tool, but the PDF editing tools lack the finesse of Soda PDF and Wondershare PDFElement.