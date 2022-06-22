These are the best movies on Paramount Plus UK right now

Looking for the best movies to watch on Paramount Plus UK? There’s an overwhelming amount of content on offer these days, but thankfully we’ve put together 20 of the top choices which we hope provides a little something for everyone.

Now, Paramount Plus is live in the UK and available to access on desktop browser, mobiles, TVs and via the Paramount Plus app. In addition to this, the streaming service will also be available on Sky platforms in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany and Austria in 2022. Sky Cinema subscribers will get Paramount Plus included at no extra cost.

As for prices, you'll be able to purchase the service will cost £6.99 per month or £69.90 for the year, with a free seven-day trial available.

With the service now live in the UK, we've gathered together all Paramount Plus' best movies. It's a list we'll keep updated to include all the latest releases, so you can continue to check back and be introduced to new shows as Paramount adds them.

From action-packed war dramas, to iconic thrillers, to animation originals, Paramount Plus has plenty to work through. We’ve put some thought into where to start and collated this list of the 10 best titles to delve into. Plus, if you’ve filled your boots with movies, why not check out our guide to the best Paramount Plus UK shows when you’re done.

For now, let’s get into it. Here’s our selection of the best Paramount Plus UK movies to stream as you wish.

Grease

The hugely-successful musical is one of Paramount's crown jewels and on offer here as the streaming service gets underway.

If you don't know the story, it follows John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, who portray Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, an Australian now in the US. They have a summer romance, only to discover they now go to the same school and must rebuild their relationship.

Even if you've never seen the musical, you'll know the songs. Summer Nights, You're the One That I Want, Greased Lightnin' and so many others.

Paramount are developing a spin-off show, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and a prequel, titled Summer Lovin', but this is where it all started.

Chinatown

This 1974 classic stars Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway and is one of the all-time great crime thrillers.

Nicholson plays J. J. "Jake" Gittes, a private investigator, who is hired by the wife of Hollis Mulwray, the high-profile chief engineer for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, as she suspects him of infidelity.

The case turns out to be far more complicated and far deadlier than a simple affair, and Gittes gets drawn right in...

Supremely gripping and stylish, the film remains an absolute must-watch.

The Talented Mr Ripley

Matt Damon, Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow lead this dark drama, which is an adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's bestselling novel.

Damon plays the titular Ripley, a conman, who finds himself sent to Italy to retrieve Law's Dickie Greenleaf, a rich and spoiled millionaire playboy, by Greenleaf's worried father.

Once in Italy, Ripley attaches himself to Dickie and to Paltrow's Marge, Dickie's fiancée, but, when Dickie tires of him, he takes extreme measures to make sure he'll not forget him in a hurry.

Chilling and compelling, this film wound up getting five Oscar nominations and deservedly so.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

Paramount's streaming service boasts three Mission: Impossible films on launch, the best of which is Fallout.

In this instalment, Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt and his team are asked to infiltrate a terrorist group called The Apostles in order to retrieve three stolen plutonium cores before they fall into the hands of a mysterious extremist known only by the pseudonym John Lark. With the IMF having bungled its first attempt at getting the plutonium back, the CIA appoints Henry Cavill 's August Walker to shadow Hunt and his team, but something just isn't right about him...

Packed full of top-drawer action and some outrageous stunts, Fallout is one of the high points of the six Mission: Impossible films, all of which we're sure will end up on Paramount Plus eventually.

Primal Fear

Richard Gere and Edward Norton unite for this psychological thriller.

Gere plays Martin Vail, a cocky lawyer who prides himself on winning cases that seem like certain defeats. However, he seems like he's met his match when he takes on the case of Aaron, a young man charged with the horrific murder of an Archbishop after being discovered covered in blood after fleeing the crime scene.

Vail comes to believe that Aaron, who is withdrawn and afflicted with a severe stutter, is innocent, but, as the trial progresses, things get rather complicated...

Full of killer twists and with a powerhouse performance from Norton, who got himself nominated for an Oscar in the process, this is a dark, vintage piece of cinema.

Kiss The Girls

Paramount's streaming service has an array of dark 1990s thrillers, the best of which is Kiss The Girls.

Adapted from James Patterson's bestselling novel, the story centres around Morgan Freeman's Alex Cross, a detective and forensic psychologist, who heads to Durham, North Carolina when his niece Naomi, a college student, is reported missing, one of a number of young women who have reported so in recent times.

The case changes when Ashley Judd's Kate McTiernan, who had also been kidnapped, manages to escape and find her to the police. She reveals to Cross that a masked man calling himself Casanova is taking the women and the pair team up to track him down.

Bleak at times, but full of brilliant twists and turns, this is as good as any detective drama you'll see in 2022.

Munich

One of the more-overlooked entries in Steven Spielberg's filmography, Munich is a top class thriller and well worth revisiting.

Based on the real-life tragedy that occurred during the 1972 Munich Summer Olympics, in which the entire Israeli team was taken hostage and then massacred by the Palestinian terrorist group Black September, the film sheds light on Israel's secret retaliation missions.

Allegedly, these black ops saw undercover Mossad agents (played here by the likes of Eric Bana, Daniel Craig and Ciarán Hinds) track down and assassinate the men believed responsible in a rather public manner.

Brutal and brilliant.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

In 1986, high school student Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) decided to take a day off by faking sickness and instead hanging out with his girlfriend and his best friend. A simple plot that served itself well fast becoming a cult teen comedy that amuses audiences to this very day, hence it’s spot on our best movies on Paramount Plus list.

Director John Hughes was a legend of the 80s teen movie scene creating fan favourites, The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles alongside this one.

Mean Girls

The teen flick with more memorable quotes than we can keep up with, Mean Girls is a classic coming-of-age story about Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) who joins a public school after years of homeschooling in Africa and quickly learns the social politics of teen cliques - coming out on top or bottom.

Written and starring comedian Tina Fey, as well as Rachel McAdams as Queen bee, Regina George, and Amy Poehler - it’s a strong comedic cast of females that propels this … onto our list of the best movies on Paramount Plus.

Scream

Iconic slasher flick, Scream, is a cult movie for anyone looking to be scared and to laugh at the same time. A star-studded cast including Courtney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Drew Barrymore, and Matthew Lillard play a group of high school friends who have become the target of a mysterious killer dressed in a Halloween costume with a now-iconic Ghostface mask and black cloak.

25 years after a string of similarly brutal murders occurred in their town, the killer is seemingly back again… and again, and again as the Scream franchise also spawned a bunch of sequels.