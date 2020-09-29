Amazon Prime Day 2020 finally has an official start date, October 13, and TechRadar is the place to find all the best Prime Day deals and discounts on all the tech things you love.

But this year is a little different because you have the chance to win some of the best tech deals we manage to during Prime Day 2020.

Our resident video producer, Matt Phillips, has been challenged by Blackmagic Design to hunt down some of the best tech deals Amazon has on sale, and when he bags them, he'll give them away to you, our wonderful audience.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Matt will host a 3-hour live stream on October 13 at 3pm BST and will have a budget to buy 10 items, all from different categories of tech.

He'll be plucking a category of tech at random from a hat including computing, video games, audio and more. Matt will then use TechRadar and your suggestions in the chat to find the best tech he can within that category and his budget.

Once he's purchased an item, that's when the fun starts; whatever's selected will be given away to someone in our audience*.

Be sure to join us live on TechRadar, Facebook or YouTube as we hunt down the best tech deals this Prime Day and give away some hot ticket items to you.

Below we have an FAQ to answer any questions you might have about Amazon Prime Day, the live stream and the giveaway.

Prime Day live stream giveaway FAQ

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual event exclusive to Amazon Prime members. This year it runs from October 13 - October 14. Prime members get exclusive discounts on hundreds of products, from video games to smart speakers and much more.

What is the TechRadar Amazon Prime Day Livestream giveaway?

Matt has been challenged by Blackmagic Design to buy 10 of Prime Day's best tech deal items. He will be picking tech categories at random and with your help in the chat, as well as the excellent buying guides and hot deals posts on TechRadar, he'll be hunting down and buying the best tech that Prime Day has to offer.

How can I win the items from the TechRadar Amazon Prime Day Livestream?

Viewers in the live chat will have the opportunity to win the items we find by following TechRadar on Twitter and tweeting us with the product they want to win and the hashtag #TRPrimeDay during the live stream.

From the entrants, a winner will be chosen at random to receive the item we bought during the stream and that person will receive the item that we purchased during the stream.

Can I enter multiple times for one product by tweeting over and over again?

No, only the first entry from each Twitter account will be counted.

Can I enter to win several products?

Yes, you can enter once per product.

Who can enter to win?

If you are over 18 years old and are a UK resident, then you are eligible to win.

Can I enter on someone else's behalf?

Yes, if you win, we will send your prize to whoever you like as long as that person currently resides in the UK. You must obtain the person's consent before sharing their personal information with us.

Can I enter if I am outside of the UK?

This competition is only running in the UK.

How long do I have to enter the competition?

Entries will close at 11:59pm UK time, on 13/10/20.

(Image credit: Blackmagic)

Terms and Conditions:

*Terms and Conditions: By entering this competition, you agree to be bound by these terms and by Future Publishing Limited’s competition rules:

http://www.futureplc.com/competition-rules . You must be a UK resident aged18 or over to enter. All entries must be submitted by 11:59 pm UK time, on 13/10/20. In relation to each of the ten items, one winner will be selected at random from all eligible entries received. Prize is the item specified during the promotion. Each winner will be notified within 28 days of the closing date and will be required to supply details of a UK delivery address. If the winner wishes to nominate a third party to receive the prize, the winner must obtain the third party’s consent to share their personal data for the purposes of fulfilling the prize. If the winner has not responded after 28 days, an alternative winner will be drawn. Any personal details collected will only be used to send the prize and not for any marketing purposes unless you have opted in to receive them. Future shall have no liability in connection with any winner's use of the prize. There is no cash equivalent. Future reserves the right to substitute the prize with an item of comparable value.