Huge savings on Philips Hue bulbs and kits this Amazon Prime Day

Philips Hue is the perfect way to add smart lighting to your home, and there are huge savings on the system for Amazon Prime Day allowing you to build your smart home for less.

If you've never used Hue before, the good news it's easy to setup (make make sure you buy a Hue Bridge, as the bulbs won't be able to work properly without it), so even noive tech fans can get involved.

Amazon has slashed up to 46% off the price of Philips Hue starter kits, which include three Hue bulbs, plus the Hue Bridge, which allows you to control them remotely through the Hue app on your phone, a smart speaker like the Echo Dot, or a motion sensor.

If you already have a Hue setup and want to extend it to other rooms, Amazon has also knocked up to 45% off three-bulb multipacks. Philips Hue bulbs are available for almost every type of fitting, so make sure you grab the right ones for your floor, desk and ceiling lights.

US Philips Hue deals

Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch: $24.94 $17.49 at Amazon

This switch lets you adjust the intensity of your Hue lighting setup, and change between four preset lighting 'recipes' at the press of a switch. It's completely wireless, so it's incredibly easy to set up – just attach it to the wall wherever you want it and connect it to your bulbs with the Hue app.

Philips Hue Light and Color Bulb: $44.63 $34.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked $10 off the price of a single Philips Hue bulb for Prime Day – perfect if you've been thinking about expanding your smart lighting setup . It can shift through hundreds of colors, and you can control it using an Amazon Echo and voice commands, or via the Hue mobile app.

Philips Hue Wellness Lamp $99.99 $84.97 at Amazon

Light therapy can be a useful way to improve your mood, and there's a great saving on this dimmable Hue wellness lamp for Prime Day. It works with Amazon Alexa for voice control, and lets you choose the right color temperature for any activity, from warm white to cool white.

UK Philips Hue deals

Philips Hue Bayonet Starter Kit: £118 £69.99 at Amazon

A set of three Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance bulbs with B22 bayonet fittings to replace your regular lightbulbs. This starter kit is fantastic value with 43% off for Amazon Prime Day. That price also includes the Hue Bridge controller, so there's everything you need to get started with smart lighting.

Philips Hue Screw Starter Kit: £119 £69.99 at Amazon

Replace three of your regular lightbulbs with these screw-fitting Philips Hue Light and Colour Ambiance bulbs, and have fun experimenting with hundreds of different hues. This bundle includes the Hue Bridge controller, and you can control them through the Hue app or a smart speaker.

Philips Hue Bayonet Bulb 3-Pack: £117.94 £67.49 at Amazon

If you're looking to expand your Philips Hue lighting setup, you can get an extra three B27 bayonet fitting bulbs for just £67.49 on Prime Day. These particular bulbs are enriched with even deeper colours, so they'll look extra impressive.

Philips Hue Screw Bulb 3-pack: £118.14 £67.49 at Amazon

Extra Philips Hue bulbs are often prohibitively expensive, but you can get 43% off this set of three E27 screw fitting bulbs on Prime Day. These fit most ceiling lights, stand lamps and floor lamps, so they're likely to be one of the most popular sets and may sell out before the day is over.

Philips Hue Candle Bulb 3-pack: £122.94 £67.49 at Amazon

A set of three E14 Edison candle bulbs with screw fittings to give your Philips Hue lighting setup a touch of class. Cycle through hundreds of possible colours, and control them using a mobile app or a smart speaker (provided you already have a Hue Bridge). There's a huge 54% off for Prime Day.

Philips Hue LightStrip: £93.60 £59.99 at Amazon

This two-meter Philips Hue LightStrip is perfect for lighting the edges of stairs, doorways, and under shelves. It can shift between hundreds of colors, and can be controlled with a smart device or the included motion sensor. Save 36% on Prime Day.

Philips Hue Wall Light Pack: £164.99 £99.99 at Amazon

These Philips Hue Play lights are specially designed for fitting behind a TV or monitor to add dramatic coloured backlighting. This set includes two lights (ideal for a dual-monitor gaming PC), plus a Philips Hue Bridge for controlling them. Amazon has knocked £65 off for Prime Day.

White and Colour Ambiance explained

All of the bulbs and light fittings discounted for Prime Day are part of the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance range, which can shift through over 16 million different colours. You can adjust them remotely using the Philips Hue app, use presets to evoke certain feelings, or even extract the colours from a photo.

It's also possible to take colours from films, TV shows and games using the Philips Hue Sync app, which works particularly well with the Philips Hue Play wall light mounted behind your TV or monitor.