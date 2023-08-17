Samsung’s Freestyle portable projector got a gaming upgrade, and now you can buy it
Big-screen gaming is now available on the go
Samsung has announced that the second generation of its The Freestyle, a portable projector that can beam an HD-res picture up to 100 inches, is now available for pre-order.
The original The Freestyle tops our list of the best portable projectors owing to its innovative design and great suite of built-in streaming apps, including Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime Video. The new The Freestyle Gen 2 adds Samsung’s Gaming Hub to the projector’s Tizen Smart TV platform, making it easy to play a portfolio of up 3,000 games from cloud gaming services such as Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, and Utomik using a Bluetooth game controller.
Like its predecessor, the Freestyle Gen 2 features auto keystone and auto focus, so you can get a sharp and geometrically correct picture even when projecting from off angles. A 360 degree sound feature delivers immersive audio from the projector’s built-in speakers, and both Samsung’s own Bixby and built-in Alexa voice assistants are on tap to control playback, volume adjustment, and content searches.
You can connect a portable battery to the Freestyle Gen 2’s USB-C port for power. Another option is to use Samsung’s Freestyle Battery Base ($190), which connects directly to the projector’s own base and provides up to 3 hours of playback – enough to stream Avatar: The Way of Water. The Battery Base additionally provides ports for charging your smartphone or laptop, making it a high-utility The Freestyle accessory.
The Freestyle Gen 2 can be pre-ordered for $799.99 (around £630 / AU$1250). Samsung also has a deal in the works for those who pre-order directly from Samsung.com through August 30: free shipping plus a free, IP-55-rated storage case for toting the new portable projector with you wherever you go.
Opinion: The addition of cloud gaming makes the best portable projector even better
The Freestyle was already a projector with a winning combination of design and features. Its compact, cylindrical form makes it easy to transport in a backpack, and Samsung’s accessories, which include an adaptor to plug into an overhead light socket and project images onto a table, greatly expand its potential use cases over a typical portable projector.
One of the best features of the original The Freestyle is its built-in Tizen interface, which is the same smart system found on the best Samsung TVs. While some other portable projectors feature the Android TV system for streaming, Samsung’s Tizen has a much more elegant and user-friendly look, and it offers a greater range of apps, most notably Netflix.
Adding Samsung’s Gaming Hub to the Freestyle Gen 2 makes it an obvious choice for gamers, especially ones who want to share the experience with friends in a range of environments, outdoors included. In such situations, hooking up to a PS5 or Xbox Series X gaming console can be inconvenient. But with Samsung’s new portable, all you’ll need to do is wirelessly connect Bluetooth controllers and you’ll be ready to game with a wide assortment of titles from Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, and more.
What other cool things can Samsung’s new projector do? When we caught a demo of the next-gen The Freestyle at CES 2023, one mind-blowing new feature was Edge Blending, which allows for two separate Freestyle projectors to combine and create an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio display. This presents a seriously immersive image for gaming, and with the Freestyle Gen 2 priced at just under $800, it can be had at a relatively affordable price.
You might also like
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Al Griffin has been writing about and reviewing A/V tech since the days LaserDiscs roamed the earth, and was previously the editor of Sound & Vision magazine.
When not reviewing the latest and greatest gear or watching movies at home, he can usually be found out and about on a bike.
Most Popular
By Tom Power
By Darren Allan