Hisense's mini 4K projector changes my mind about the laser TV revolution in 2 key ways

One of the coolest things I saw at CES 2025 was Hisense's mini laser TV projector, which is an interesting prototype that's not like the many other mini options among the best portable projectors we've seen recently.

I got to see it away from the CES show floor during a trip to Hisense's headquarters recently, and to speak to the team about it – and it's winning me over to the idea of having a laser TV in my home instead of a regular TV.

I'm a huge fan of seeing movies at the theater, and so obviously I'm a big home theater advocate – but my own home doesn't have the space to go all out on a huge screen and speakers, and I'm far from alone there.

It's one reason why Hisense has been pushing the idea of its laser TVs, which are basically ultra-short throw projectors with streaming tech built in, that come with a matching ambient light-rejecting screen packaged.

But I haven't been convinced that this will work for me because they're big units that still need to sit some distance from the wall – it just didn't seem like enough of a trade up.

The Hisense mini projector is so much smaller, and so the surface it needs to sit on can be much smaller, making the UST projector-and-screen combo way more tempting as something that won't stick a way out into the room. Now I can imagine not only going for a laser TV as my main way of watching, but it's also making me think I can swap one of the best soundbars for something more meaty at the same time.

The Hisense mini laser TV is basically the specs of a Hisense PX3-Pro UST projector packed into a way smaller body, thanks to a next-gen laser projection tech platform, but still hits over 100 inches.

We rate this model as the best ultra-short throw projector, and you can read our Hisense PX3-Pro review for why – but the main things are that it's bright, colorful and natural.

Hisense says that this projector beamed onto the company's new-gen ambient light rejection screen should be capable of creating an image that can hit around 750 nits of peak brightness at 100 inches when you're actually watching, putting it in line with budget options among the best OLED TVs for brightness.

When I originally saw the mini projector at Hisense's HQ, it was listed as projecting 2,100 lumens, though at CES Hisense said it should match the PX3-Pro's specs, putting it at 3,000 lumens. Either one is far beyond the small 4K projector competition – the LG CineBeam Q is 500 lumens, for example…

And not only is it bright, but it's 4K and it's ultra short throw, which other small projectors generally are not.

(Image credit: Future)

The small size doesn't just tempt me because the whole setup can stick less far out from the wall (which is essential for me), but the much smaller design leaves more space for other things… such as proper speakers.

I can far more easily imagine connecting a pair of Kanto Ren speakers, or Technics' very cool new active speakers, in a setup like this – the small projector leaves more space and a gap between it and the screen that the speakers would fit in perfectly. It is ideal for moving away from the limited acoustic of the best soundbars and into big, meaty left and right power.

What are the downsides? Well, as you might have guessed from the fact that I haven't mentioned this thing's name, it's really a prototype right now, so there's no price or release date – though the tech inside fully exists, so it's probably just a matter of time.

(Image credit: Future)

However, I can tell you that the current version is also notably loud. Those who saw it on the CES show floor would have no idea, but seeing it in a separate showcase, that fan was really working hard.

It's not a surprise – that's a lot of heat for a small box, and if I commit to my beefy speakers next to it, they'll probably manage to drown it out. But I would definitely need to see how any real product handles that before I committed to going for something like this.

Still, this is the first projector that got me thinking excitedly about the idea of switching to a projector in my current home, rather than the best projectors being just something for something closer to real home theater that I want one day. It feels like a small game-changer, in that way.