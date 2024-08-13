How to watch The Repair Shop online from anywhere

You know how The Repair Shop works by now. A member of the public brings a battered old item with sentimental value to the Court Barn at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton, West Sussex and a team of experts beaver away to get it looking as good as new before the big reveal and, inevitably, teary-eyed emotion.

Here's where to watch The Repair Shop 2024 online for free – from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Wednesday, August 14 at 8pm BST TV Channel: BBC One Watch free: BBC iPlayer (free with TV license)iplayer Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Disrupted by coverage of the Euros and plagued by rumors that host Jay Blades would not be returning or that the popular show itself might not be coming back at all, there was a moment back there when those who like their television to be upbeat and rewarding were besides themselves. But it's fine. Season 13 of The Repair Shop is here.

The team are back and that includes clock man Steve Fletcher who did not appear in the above photo released to announce the new series and – spoiler alert – he'll be joined by his son Fred. In the first two episodes Will Kirk hopes to make dreams come to true for a family with a very special bed, while a dictaphone containing a recording of a loved one unheard for 80 years challenges Mark Stuckey.

Read on as we explain how to watch The Repair Shop 2024 from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Repair Shop 2024 free online

The Repair Shop season 13 returns to BBC One at 8pm BST on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. And every Wednesday at the same time subsequently. The show is also available to live stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer, with a valid TV licence. The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside the UK? If you want to watch The Repair Shop 2024 on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed below.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch The Repair Shop series 13 (2024) but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch The Repair Shop online from anywhere:

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home geographical location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so, in this case, just head to BBC iPlayer

Can you watch The Repair Shop S13 in the US?

The Repair Shop is available on Britbox in the U.S. but it might be a while before season 13 (the 2024 series) arrives.

Brits (with a valid TV license, obvs) in the US for work or on vacation can use a VPN to watch The Repair Shop on BBC iPlayer from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch The Repair Shop (2024) in Canada?

As with the US, The Repair Shop is available on Britbox in Canada, although we don't know when series 13 (the 2024 episodes) will arrive.

However, UK citizens in the Great White North for work or on vacation can use a VPN to watch The Repair Shop on BBC iPlayer from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch The Repair Shop in Australia?

The Repair Shop is available in Australia on Freeview but there's no confirmation of the season 13 release date. Aussie viewers have had their own version (The Repair Shop Australia would you believe?) since 2022.

Brits currently away from home who want to tune into the U.K. version live or on-demand can use a VPN to watch The Repair Shop on BBC iPlayer from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.