Best of the Brits: BritBox's yearly subscription is 45% off for a limited time

Looking for something a bit different? Some content you're not likely to find on other streaming services? Consider BritBox, which brings the best of British TV to your living room. For a very limited time, you can pick up a yearly subscription to BritBox – usually priced at AU$99.99 – for just AU$55. Valid now and through to June 2, this offer is only available on the annual subscription, with the monthly option still priced at its regular AU$9.99p/m.

BritBox isn't just the best streaming service for your grandparents to watch Black Adder, Keeping Up Appearances and Dad's Army. Though they're all there too. No, among classics like the original Ricky Gervais-led The Office and an abundance of cheesy entertainment, there is a variety of crime drama, mystery and comedy shows like Ridley, Vera, A Spy Among Friends, The Cleaner and Six Four to keep your content-hungry belly satisfied.

BritBox 12-month subscription | AU$99.99 AU$55 (save AU$45) The self-proclaimed ultimate collection of British telly, BritBox is the home of all things British TV. With the largest collection of drama and comedy from the BBC and ITV of all streaming services in Australia, and available to stream on all major devices, including a healthy variety of smart TV's, it could be your new go-to streaming service for an annual price that works out to be less than AU$5 per month.

While we love to beat them in cricket, netball and anything else we can get our hands on, it's often the case that British content, especially (but not solely) comedy, aligns better with Aussies than that of the United States, even if they're less well known. It’s also no secret that the Brits do crime and police procedurals rather well. And do we even have to mention period dramas?

There’s plenty to watch on BritBox and new content is slowly but steadily being added, with a decent library of originals and exclusives now available to stream. There are, however, a handful of TV shows that make their appearance on ABC iview ahead of their release on BritBox. That was our main gripe in our BritBox review, where the value for money might not seem as good as for other platforms. At this discounted price, though, it’s easy to recommend.

BritBox is also part of the Amazon Prime Video umbrella – meaning it’s available as a channel within Prime Video – but this offer can only be availed directly from BritBox’s Australian site. If you plan to stream BritBox via Prime Video then you will need a brand new subscription that’s made through Amazon’s streaming platform where this offer isn’t available.

It's worth mentioning once again that this deal is only available until June 2, and keep in mind that it will renew at the full AU$99.99 cost 12 months from the date of your new subscription – so set a reminder to cancel if you wish. Nevertheless, for just AU$45 a yearly subscription to BritBox is an absolute steal – even if it's just for a few brilliant British shows you miss.