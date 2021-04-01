Xbox Live, Microsoft Teams are down: major outage affects online services

Xbox Live is down with a major outage right now, according to the official Microsoft Xbox status page and the fact that we can't log in to certain services right now on our Xbox Series X. The online gaming service has been down since around 6pm EDT / 3pm PDT, we've confirmed with our own testing of Microsoft's various services.



"You may not be able to sign-in to your Xbox profile," reads the official Xbox Status page, which admits the Xbox Live outage. "You may be disconnected while signed in, or have other related problems. Features that require sign-in like most games, apps and social activity won't be available."

It seems like other Microsoft services are also down at the moment, too, including Microsoft Teams, Azure, Minecraft and Office 365, so this makes the outage fairly widespread for the company. We'll continue to update this page as the breaking news develops.

We're reaching out to Microsoft to see when Xbox Live will be fixed.

Developing...