Games with Gold June 2018: these are the free games you can get this month

One of the main benefits of being an Xbox Live Gold subscriber is definitely the fact that each month you get access to a range of free games across the Xbox One and Xbox 360 platforms. If you’re an Xbox One owner, backwards compatibility means you get to take advantage of the Xbox 360 titles too.

This is a great way to try games you might not otherwise have played, whether because they're indie titles that slip under your radar or simply because you don’t have the funds to buy several games a month.

Even if you don’t have the console memory or the time to spare right now, we’d say it’s always worth claiming them every month anyway as you’ll then have free access to them for as long as you have an active Xbox Live account.

Since this is a monthly event, we’ve decided to create a one-stop shop where you’ll be able to find the newest free games, as well as scroll back and see which games were featured in previous months. That way you’ll know whether it’s worth holding out for a game to appear in an upcoming Games with Gold month or if it's already been offered.

So without further ado, here are the free Xbox Live games in North America, Europe, and Australia for June 2018.

Don't forget some of the May titles are still available too!

June 2018

Xbox One

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia - available June 1 to June 30 (usually £7.99/ $9.99/ AU $13.49)

The final game in the 2.5D Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy takes you to Russia in the aftermath of the 1918 revolution. You'll play as Nikolai Orelov in his quest for vengeance. The atmospheric and Soviet propaganda-inspired art style of Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia alone makes it worth playing.

Smite: Gold bundle - available June 16 to July 15

Smite may be a free-to-play combat game which pits god against god but with this special Gold bundle, Microsoft is giving away around $99 worth of content for free.

Xbox 360

Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed - Available June 1 to June 15 (usually £24.99/ $29.99/ AU $49.95)

Sonic meets Mario Kart in this racing game which pits more than twenty of the most famous faces from the Sonic world against one another in races. This game gets a little wilder than Mario Kart, however, when you start turning cars into boats and planes to find the best way to win a track.

Lego Indiana Jones 2: The New Adventures - Available June 16 to June 30 (usually £8.99/ $19.99/ AU $29.95)

We're all used to the Lego formula for games at this point. Here players will be able to build and battle their way through a series of levels inspired by scenes across the four Indiana Jones movies (yes, four) either alone or with a friend in split-screen co-op. You can even create your own levels.

May 2018

Xbox One

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – Available May 16 to June 15 (usually £42.49/$19.99/AU $72.45)

Probably the stand out offering for the month, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is set nine years after the events of Ground Zeroes during the Cold War. Seeking revenge, Snake has set up a private army to take on XOF. Why don't you join them?

Super Mega Baseball 2 – Available May 1 to May 31 (No price available)

Very different from Metal Gear Solid V but probably a welcome palate cleanser, Super Mega Baseball 2 is a brand new title in the baseball simulator series which will let you create your team, step up to the plate and play online and off.

Xbox 360

Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage – Available May 1 to May 15 (£6.75/ $9.99/ AU $9.95)

If you can't wait for the Streets of Rage remaster then why not pick up this version for free? Take on Mr X across all three of the Streets of Rage games to get your practice in.

Vanquish – Available May 16 to May 31 (£19.99/ $14.99/ AU $29.95)

Vanquish is a sci-fi shooter that promises fast and fluid gameplay with some pretty wild combat. Considering it's from the developer behind the Bayonetta games, we're inclined to believe those claims.

April 2018

Xbox One

The Witness - Available April 1 to April 30 (usually £31.99/ $39.99/ AU $52.45)

Assassin's Creed Syndicate - Available April 16 to May 15 (usually £24.99/ $49.99/ AU $49.95)

Xbox 360

Cars 2 - Available April 1 to April 30 (usually £8.99/ $19.99/ AU $29.95)

Dead Space 2 - Available April 16 to April 30 (usually £14.99/$19.99/ AU $29.95)

March 2018

Xbox One

Trials of the Blood Dragon - March 1 to March 20 (usually £11.99 / $14.99 / AU $21.95 )

Superhot - March 16 to April 15 (usually £19.99 / $24.99/ AU $33.45)

Xbox 360

Brave: The Game - March 1 to March 15 (usually £8.99 / $19.99/ AU $29.95)

Quantum Conundrum - March 16 to March 31 (usually £7.99 / $9.99 / AU $11.45)

February 2018

Xbox One

Shadow Warrior – February 1 to February 28 (usually £19.99/ $29.99/ AU $36.70)

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India – February 16 to March 15 (usually £7.99/ $9.99/ AU $14.95)

Xbox 360

Split Second – February 1 to February 15 (usually £8.99/ $19.99/ AU $29.95)

Crazy Taxi – February 16 to February 28 (£6.75 / $9.99/ AU $9.95)

January 2018

Xbox One

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III – January 1 to January 31 (usually £11.99 / $14.99/ AU $19.95)

Zombi – January 16 to February 15 (usually £14.99/ $19.99/ AU $29.95)

Xbox 360

Tomb Raider Underworld – January 1 to January 15 (usually £14.99/ $19.99/ AU $29.95)

Army of Two – January 16 to January 31 (usually £14.99/ $14.99/ AU $19.95)

December 2017

Xbox One

Back to the Future: The Game - December 16 to January 15 (usually £19.99/$19.99/ AU $33.45)

Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide - December 1 to December 31 (usually £31.99/$39.99/ AU $69.95)

Xbox 360

Child of Eden - December 1 to December 15 (usually £11.99/$29.99/AU $19.95)

Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death - December 16 to December 31 (usually £9.99/$14.99/ AU $14.95)

November 2017

Xbox One

Tales from the Borderlands – November 16 to December 15 (usually $14.99/ £11.99/ AU $19.95)

Trackmania Turbo – November 1 to November 30 (usually $39.99/ £29.99/ AU $59.95)

Xbox 360

NiGHTS into Dreams – November 1 to November 15 (usually $9.99/ £6.75/ AU $9.95)

Deadfall Adventures – November 16 to November 30 (usually $39.99/ £34.99/ AU $69.95)

October 2017

Xbox One

Gone Home – October 1 to 31 (usually $19.99 / £15.99 / AU $26.95 )

The Turing Test – October 16 to November 15 (usually $19.99 / £14.99 / AU $29.95 )

Xbox 360

Rayman 3 HD – October 1 to 15 (usually $9.99 / £6.75 / AU $9.95 )

Medal of Honor: Airborne – October 16 to 31 (usually $19.99 / £14.99 / AU$19.95 )

September 2017

Xbox One

Forza Motorsport 5: Racing Game of the Year Edition – September 1 to 30 (usually $39.99 / £23.99/ AU $69.95)

Oxenfree – September 16 to October 15 (usually $19.99 / £15.99 / AU $26.95)

Xbox 360

Hydro Thunder Hurricane – September 1 to 15 (usually $9.99/ £7.69/ AU $12.29)

Battlefield 3 – September 16 to 30 (usually $19.99/ £14.99/ AU $29.95)

August 2017

Xbox One

Slime Rancher – August 1 to August 31(usually £15.99/ $19.99/ AU $26.95)

Trials Fusion – August 16 to September 15 (usually £15.99/ $19.99/ AU $29.95)

Xbox 360

Bayonetta – August 1 to August 15 (usually £14.99/ $19.99/ AU $29.95)

Red Faction: Armageddon – August 16 to August 31 (usually £24.99/ $29.99/ AU $49.95)

July 2017

Xbox One

Grow Up – Available July 1 to July 30 (usually $9.99/ £7.99/ AU $14.95)

Runbow – Available July 16 to August 15

Xbox 360

Kane & Lynch 2 – Available July 1 to July 15 (usually $14.99/ £11.99/ AU $19.95)

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game – Available July 16 to July 31(usually $19.99/ £8.99/ AU $29.95)

June 2017

Xbox One

SpeedRunners - Available June 1 to June 30

Watch Dogs - Available June 26 to July 15 (usually $29.99/ £23.99/ AU$39.95)

Xbox 360

Assassin's Creed III - Available June 1 to June 15 (usually $19.99/ £8.99/ AU$14.95)

Dragon Age: Origins - Available June 16 to June 30 (usually $14.99/ £14.99/ AU$19.95)

May 2017

Xbox One

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – Available May 16 to June 15 (usually $19.99/ £14.99/ AU $26.95)

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director's Cut – Available May 1 to May 31 (usually $14.99/ £11.99 / listed as Coming Soon on Australian store)

Xbox 360

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II – Available May 1 to May 15 (usually $19.99 / £11.99/ AU $29.95)

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga – Available May 16 to May 31 (usually $19.99/ £11.99/ AU $29.95)

April 2017

Xbox One

Ryse: Son of Rome – Available April 1 to April 30 (currently only available as part of a bundle in US and AU for ($29.99/ AU $69.95)

The Walking Dead: Season Two – Available April 16 to May 15 (usually £19.99/ $24.99/ AU $33.45)

Xbox 360

Darksiders – Available April 1 to April 15 (usually £14.99/ $19.99/ AU$29.95)

Assassin's Creed: Revelations – Available April 16 to April 30 (usually £8.99/ $19.99/ AU $9.95)

March 2017

Xbox One

Layers of Fear – Available 01/03 to 31/03 (usually £15.99/ $19.99/ AU $26.95

Evolve: Ultimate Edition – Available 16/03 to 15/04 (usually £34.99/ $49.99/ AU $54.95)

Xbox 360

Borderlands 2 – Available 01/03 to 15/03 (Usually £19.99/ $19.99/ AU $49.95)

Heavy Weapon – Available 16/03 to 31/03 (usually £7.99/ $9.99/ AU $14.95)

February 2017

Xbox One

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime – Available 01/02 to 28/02 (usually £11.99/ $14.99/ AU$19.95)

Project Cars Digital Edition – Available 16/02 to 15/03 (usually £23.99/ $29.99/ AU$39.95)

Xbox 360

Monkey Island 2: Special Edition – Available 01/02 to 15/02 (usually £6.75/ $9.99/ AU$9.95)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – Available 16/02 to 28/02 (usually £11.99/ $19.99/ AU$19.95)

