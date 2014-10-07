Yahoo is reportedly laying off most of its software developers in India

Update: A Yahoo spokesperson sent TechRadar the following statement:

"As we ensure that Yahoo is on a path of sustainable growth, we're looking at ways to achieve greater efficiency, collaboration and innovation across our business. To this effect, we're making some changes to the way we operate in Bangalore leading to consolidation of certain teams into fewer offices. Yahoo will continue to have a presence in India and Bangalore remains an important office."

So while the company refuses to confirm any details at this time, it's clear that something is going on in Bangalore.

Original story below…

Yahoo could be about to lay off as many as 2,000 employees at its Software Development Center in India.

An unsubstantiated report from NextBigWhat says that of Yahoo SDC's 2,250 employees, only 250 will remain after November 7.

However an update added to the site's report after publication claims that the number of employees being laid off might actually be as low as 600.

We've asked Yahoo to clarify and give an official statement, and we'll update when we know more.

Quite a commitment

The original report says that Yahoo's Bangalore SDC might simply be a victim of Yahoo's desire to consolidate its development centers.

Axed employees will reportedly receive five to ten months of severance pay.

Oddly, as the site points out, Yahoo bought Indian startup Bookpad in September and used the opportunity to emphasize its commitment to the country.

"Yahoo will continue to have a presence in India and Bangalore remains an important office," a Yahoo statement given at the time said.

If that's changed, hopefully we'll find out soon.