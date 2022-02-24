Need more Wordle each day? Wordle Unlimited is your (super unofficial) fix

Audio player loading…

You don’t need us to tell you that Wordle is pretty popular - but some people want more than just a single game per day. If that’s you, then Wordle Unlimited is the new bookmark you’re going to want in your expanding list of the best Wordle spinoffs .

The premise is as simple as you might think: when you’ve finished a game (because you’ve become a ninja at how to win Wordle every day ), a simple press of 'Enter' will start a new one, and you can spend your train ride, boring dinner or work-avoiding toilet break gloriously swimming in millions of Wordle words.

However, unlike the now-NY-Times-owned ‘standard’ Wordle , - and given the similarity in user interface and use of the Wordle name, we'd be surprised if there isn't a spotlight on this right now - there are loads of customization features that users might like on Wordle Unlimited .

For instance, you can set your own word length between 4-11 letters, or move the position of the ‘Enter’ key so you don’t accidentally put in a letter when you didn’t mean to.

(Image credit: Wordle Unlimited)

One of the key problems with a never-ending version of Wordle is that you don't have the community spirit that comes with everyone in the world being challenged with the same word each day.

Wordle Unlimited addresses (and in our view, enhanced) that problem: you can start a Wardle, where you challenge your pals to play the same Wordle. This way you still get that community feel of all your closest people all trying to get the daily Wordle.

Better still - for those that want to be a little bit more evil, you can set the word for your circle to all have a go at, so the war can be truly personal.

It’s going to be interesting if Wordle Unlimited is around for much longer - it was brought to life in January, but given it’s using Wordle’s name and a very similar user interface, we can see the NY Times legal team taking a look.

How to ‘install’ Wordle Unlimited on your iPhone

One of the handy features of Safari on the iPhone is the ability to set a website as a pseudo-app. It’s not something you get from the App Store, but if you navigate to the Wordle Unlimited site on Safari, tag the ‘Share’ icon (a box with an arrow pointing upwards) and click ‘Add to home screen’ option.

Clicking the Wordle Unlimited icon on your phone will take you to a site that is shorn of the URL bar, and you can focus on your game. It’s basically similar to a very stripped-down app.