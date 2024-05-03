Tim Cook says half of Fortune 100 companies have bought an Apple Vision Pro

During the company’s most recent quarterly earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that more than half of the world’s Fortune 100 companies had invested in the new Vision Pro headset.

The revelation comes just a few months after the spatial computing headset launched in the US, marking a significant milestone in its adoption.

In a separate report in January, MacRumors reported that around 200,000 Vision Pro headsets had been purchased or pre-ordered, despite the $3,500 price tag.

Is Vision Pro becoming a quiet success?

On the consumer front, the Vision Pro failed to garner major traction due to its high price tag, leaving few others than hard-core Apple fans lining up on launch day. However, the company has now revealed that its headset is proving popular among enterprises.

In the company’s most recent earnings call, Cook said: “It’s great to see the enthusiasm from the enterprise market. For example, more than half of the Fortune 100 companies have already bought Apple Vision Pro units and are exploring innovative ways to use it to do things that weren’t possible before.”

Several noteworthy enterprises, including KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, SAP, Porsche and Lowe’s have publicly acknowledged their utilization of the Apple-branded headset along with customer visionOS software tailored to their specific needs.

However, sceptics have criticized the obscurity behind sales figures, claiming that some companies may just have purchased one device for testing, while others, including consumers, may have returned their devices.

visionOS 1.0 has already been superseded by version 1.1, and version 1.2 is currently in beta testing alongside iOS 17.5. With WWDC 2024 just one month away, the industry is waiting to see what the anticipated visionOS 2.0 brings.

More broadly, the company posted a quarterly revenue of $90.8 billion, down 4% year-on-year. Cook blamed part of the decrease for falling sales in iPhones in most major markets, despite China snapping up a considerable number of latest-generation iPhone models.

TechRadar Pro asked Apple to share details on sales figures, but the company did not respond to our email.