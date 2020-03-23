Where to buy a webcam: there is still stock at these retailers

When you have to work from home, the capability to have an effective video conference is extremely important. And, while a lot of folks may have laptops that have a built-in camera, the best webcams can boost video quality so much that they're essential for anyone having regular video calls.

However, now that the Covid-19 crisis has driven so many people to work from home, supply is running out. Understandably, a lot of people are scrambling to get their hands on a solid webcam so they can keep doing their jobs, even if they have to be remote.

If you're scrambling to get your hands on a solid webcam, however, don't worry – they're definitely still out there, even if they're not quite as easy to find.

Luckily, we here at TechRadar are online shopping pros, and we've found the retailers that still have solid webcams on sale and gathered them all up down below. Just keep in mind that because webcams are moving so fast, there are certain models that may sell out super quickly.

Where to buy a webcam

We scoured the web to find the webcams that still have stock available to buy right now. Because the nature of online shopping, however, we'll likely see some of these sell out in the meantime.

Logitech C922 | $99 at Micro Center

The Logitech C922 is basically the default when it comes to recommending a webcam for most people. Its video quality is solid, while also having a pretty decent built-in mic. It is $99, which is high, but you really are getting what you pay for.

Microsoft LifeCam Studio | $98 at Walmart

The Microsoft LifeCam Studio is another solid webcam, especially if you need something for video conferencing. This device delivers excellent build quality and even looks pretty great on your monitor.

Logitech HD Webcam C615 | $69 at Office Depot

If you're looking for a webcam, but you don't have a ton of cash, the Logitech C615 is an excellent budget option. Video quality isn't the best, but you're getting a reliable piece of hardware that attaches reliably to your monitor or laptop.

Logitech StreamCam | $169 at Logitech

The Logitech StreamCam is Logitech's latest webcam, but it really is one of the best. While this is marketed towards streamers, its excellent build quality and the ability to switch between phone-friendly 9:16 and computer-friendly 16:9 make it an excellent choice, even if it is a bit pricey.

Logitech C930 | $129 at Logitech

The Logitech C930 was designed first and foremost for business, which means it's uniquely designed for people working from home. From excellent build quality to a good mic, it has everything you'll need for remote meetings.

