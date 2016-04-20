Universal expects to have over 100 4K Blu-ray titles out by year's end

It was good news for 4K fans today as Universal announced that a selection of its movies will be coming in the new resolution.

The announcement covers movies over the last three years ranging from 2013's 'Lone Survivor' to upcoming releases 'Warcraft' and 'Jason Bourne'. By the end of the year Universal expects to have 100 titles on sale.

Other titles receiving the 4K release treatment include 'Everest', 'Lucy' and 'The Huntsman: Winter's War'.

Universal have not commented on what they expect the releases to cost, but similar Ultra HD Blu-ray releases from Sony Pictures and Warner are currently retailing at between $25 and $30 in the US and £20 and £23 in the UK.

Late(ish) to the party

The news follows similar moves from Lionsgate (Sicario, The Last Witch Hunter) and Paramount (Star Trek franchise).

Until Ultra HD Blu-rays started arriving earlier this year, owners of compatible sets had limited options when it came to consuming 4K content. Users were limited to online streaming (if their internet connection could handle the bandwidth), or else some dubiously labelled 'Mastered in 4K' discs produced by Sony (and shipped on standard 1080p Blu-ray discs).

Universal's announcement means that viewers can expect their 4K selection to significantly improve by the end of the year.