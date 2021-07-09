Trending

The Witcher season 2 has finally a release date – two years after season 1

The Witcher season 2 lands on December 17, 2021

The Witcher season 2 will be released on December 17, 2021, it's been confirmed. The date was revealed as part of WitcherCon, an online event featuring the cast and crew. Here's the release date, as revealed by Netflix on social media:

Season 2 will take Geralt and Ciri to Kaer Morhen, home of the Witchers, and introduce us to some of Geralt's brothers-in-arms. The Witcher season 1 released back in December 2019, so it's been a two-year wait for the Netflix fantasy drama to return.

