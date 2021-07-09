The Witcher season 2 has finally a release date – two years after season 1

The Witcher season 2 will be released on December 17, 2021, it's been confirmed. The date was revealed as part of WitcherCon, an online event featuring the cast and crew. Here's the release date, as revealed by Netflix on social media:

The Witcher Season 2 premieres December 17! pic.twitter.com/8GXtt6adT7July 9, 2021 See more

Season 2 will take Geralt and Ciri to Kaer Morhen, home of the Witchers, and introduce us to some of Geralt's brothers-in-arms. The Witcher season 1 released back in December 2019, so it's been a two-year wait for the Netflix fantasy drama to return.

Developing...