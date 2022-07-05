The next big Microsoft Outlook upgrade will give Apple fans plenty to celebrate

Good news for Apple fans working across platforms

Working across different platforms can be challenging for the best for us, but the latest Microsoft Outlook update could be a blessing for Apple fans hoping to do just that.

Handoff, a capability within Apple devices that transfers user activities among multiple devices associated with the same user, will now soon be available for Microsoft's email service.

This means users will be able to start off on an activity like reading or composing an email within Outlook on one Apple device and then continue that activity from the same point on another.

As per a new entry (opens in new tab) in the Microsoft 365 product roadmap, the update will hit general availability in August 2022, and Microsoft is not set to preview the feature.

The new Outlook

This isn’t the only update which Microsoft has planned for its flagship email client. In fact, big changes are on the horizon for Outlook.

Microsoft recently unveiled its new email experience, dubbed "One Outlook", for users who have signed up for the Office Insiders Beta Channel, which has been billed as a way to unify all of Microsoft’s disparate services.

Previously codenamed “Project Monarch”, the new iteration of Microsoft’s email service offers users an array of updates and changes, including the introduction of message reminders, simplified methods for attaching cloud files, and a unified view for calendar, email, and to-do items.

And it's not just Microsoft that has been making updates to its productivity software; Apple is making refinements to its own tools.

In 2021, Apple revamped its iWork suite of productivity tools with a new batch of hybrid working-focused features that give users more ways to present and modify documents when on the move.

Will McCurdy

Will McCurdy has been writing about technology for over five years. He has a wide range of specialities including cybersecurity, fintech, cryptocurrency, blockchain, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, payments, retail technology, and venture capital investment. He has previously written for FStech, Retail Systems, and National Technology News and is an experienced podcast and webinar host, as well as an avid long form feature writer.
