The future of web hosting is a fully integrated CRM

Firstly, businesses need to start treating their websites like a product. Make it something that you are constantly investing in and improving. A website needs to be as dynamic as your customers are, and the customer space is changing constantly. Part of this mindset shift is understanding which teams need tod drive which parts of the online experience. For example, does your marketing team need to go through the technical team to get new content posted? That kind of process is inefficient for both teams. Instead can you give your marketing team automated content posting tools, which frees up your technical team to focus on what they do best.

Secondly, start using tools which allow you to track your customers across your site. This is important for businesses to see how their websites are being used by customers, and collect this information as actionable feedback. Your website is a valuable tool in understanding how customers are engaging with your brand, don’t let that insight slip away.

Finally, using the customer activity gleaned, businesses should start to engage with customers to see how the website can be improved. This can be done through linking content management systems (CMS) to customer relationship management (CRM) - which is made much simpler through the use of third-party platforms with a range of web hosting tools. If you are getting customers to your website, engaging with your content and services, make sure you are adding that information into your customer profiles to better serve them.