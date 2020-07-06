The cheapest server right now is powered by a video card maker you've probably never heard of

Dell PowerEdge T140 Tower server - $439.99 (£509.04)

Thanks to Dell's ongoing cyber savings promotion, you can nab this entry-level server for almost half off. It's powered by an Intel Celeron G4930 and features 8GB RAM and space for four 3.5-inch hard drives. Pick it up while you can!View Deal

Right now, you can enjoy cyber savings of up to 47% if you're looking to upgrade your on-prem hardware.

The Dell PowerEdge T140 Tower serve r is the cheapest around, with a starting price of just $439.99 (£509.04), making for a total saving of $384 off the suggested retail price.

Powered by an Intel Celeron G4930, a dual core processor with 2MB cache, it comes with 8GB of ECC DDR4 memory (but can house 64GB thanks to four memory banks) and has space for up to four 3.5-inch hard disk drives. We love the design of the chassis door and can’t complain about the various RAID options available.

By default, the server houses a 1TB 7.2K RPM SATA drive and a dual-port Broadcom 5720 Gigabit LAN on Motherboard (LOM). Other than basic iDRAC9 embedded system management, a one-year next business day warranty is also included.

The rest of the specification is rather intriguing: there’s no HDMI, DVI or DisplayPort connectors, only an antiquated VGA powered by the Matrox G200eR2 graphics card with 16MB memory. Matrox used to be one of the big graphics card manufacturers back in the days, competing with the likes of 3D FX, ATI and Number Nine before the rise of Nvidia.

There’s also a serial port, six USB ports, space for four PCIe expansion card slots as well as a pair of built-in self test (BIST) for the 365W power supply unit.

