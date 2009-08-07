ITV to rebrand its HD channel for Freeview HD

ITV will rebrand its high definition channel as ITV1 HD when it launches on Freeview HD at the end of this year.

Currently ITV HD only runs at certain times on the Freesat platform, via red button interactive services.

However, the arrival of Freeview HD at the end of the year in Granada, and the subsequent roll-out over Britain, will see the channel rebranded.

Familiarity

ITV said: "The simulcast service will exploit the power of the ITV1 brand, the familiarity of the audience with the architecture of the schedule as well as the fact that ITV invests 90 per cent of the ITV1 programme budget in the peak time schedule."

This appears to clear the way for any future HD channel additions from the independent broadcaster – who runs four channels and a timeshifted fifth in digital standard definition.

The broadcaster is beginning to ramp up its HD drama, and the 2010 World Cup next summer will be available in high definition.

Via WotSat