Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order reveal will be livestreamed and promises 'a few surprises'

We already know that on April 13 we will get our first proper look at Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, as part of the annual Star Wars Celebration event in Chicago.

But luckily for fans that can't make the trek to the event, EA has announced the reveal will be livestreamed.

Check out EA's announcement tweet below:

"Join the head of Respawn Entertainment, @VinceZampella, and Game Director, Stig Asmussen [...] to be the first to learn about this holiday’s highly anticipated action adventure game, #StarWarsJediFallenOrder."1:30 PM CT on April 13th! And yes, there will be a livestream. https://t.co/tLPDJVZ7Wf22 March 2019

When is the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order reveal?

The galaxy-wide premiere will see the head of Respawn Entertainment, Vince Zampella, and game director, Stig Asmussen, revealing the much-anticipated details of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - with the event's description promising "a few surprises in store".

The event will be livestreamed on April 13 at 1:30pm CDT (6:30pm GMT, 11:30am PDT, 2:30pm EDT, 5:30 am AEDT on April 14).