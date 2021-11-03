Sorry, you won't be able to get a Switch N64 controller for Christmas

The Switch Nintendo 64 controller seemingly won't be restocked in either the US or UK until 2022.

Nintendo's wireless N64 controller – which was released alongside the new Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription tier – is only available via the official Nintendo store, and it's showing as out of stock both in the UK shop and stateside, with the latter specifically noting that extra stock won't be available until 2022.

Without the controller, players won't be able to replicate the full, retro gaming experience when playing N64 games, but we've found most titles work just fine using the Switch Joy-Con and Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

For now, it looks as though the Sega Mega Drive/Genesis controller is still in stock in the US – you can "only" purchase four per Nintendo account – but that too is sold out in the UK (thanks, Eurogamer).

Analysis: what is the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack and do I need it?

The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack launched on October 25, 2021, and grants users access to a selection of N64 and Sega Genesis games. You also get the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Happy Home Paradise DLC.

A 12-month subscription is significantly more expensive than Nintendo's entry-level subscription and costs $49.99 / £34.99 / AU$59.95 compared to the $19.99 / £17.99 / AU$29.95 price tag we're used to.

Both memberships let you play online, access a curated library of over 100 NES and SNES titles, and automatically back up your game data to the cloud for supported titles. You just get a little bit extra with the Nintendo Switch Expansion Pack.

We don't think upgrading to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack is necessary just yet, but it's an excellent option if you're at all interested in classic titles from way back when, and plan on picking up the Animal Crossing New Horizons DLC anyway.

Nintendo's new premium tier service hasn't exactly gone down well with Nintendo fans on YouTube, and launched with a number of technical issues. However, the actual N64 emulator isn't as bad as many first feared.