New Google Calendar schedules your day so you don't have to

Google has announced a new Google Calendar app that implements elements of Google Now to partially automate your scheduling needs.

"It's designed to be a helpful assistant, so you can spend less time managing your day, and more time enjoying it," Google Product Manager Ian Leader wrote in a Gmail blog post today.

Like the Google Inbox email app the company debuted in October, the new Google Calendar draws information from your whole personal app ecosystem to schedule and update its own data automatically.

The video below shows the new Calendar in action.

Dandy Automator

One example is how the new Google Calendar app can automatically add events to your calendar when you get an email with thinks like flight info and concert ticket purchases.

The automated schedule entries will contain relevant info like venues and flight numbers, and will even reportedly stay updated even as flight delays or other factors get in your way.

Google Calendar also now has something called "Assists," which Leader wrote are helpful suggestions that attempt to auto-full entries as you type them in manually.

Finally there's also a new Schedule View that automatically adds photos and maps, cityscapes and illustrations to make your Google Calendar less of an eyesore to view.

The new Google Calendar is available now on all Android 5.0 Lollipop devices, and will roll out to those running Android 4.1 and up "in the coming weeks." And an iOS version is also in the works.